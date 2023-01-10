'Human judgment error' led to elite mountain climber's death, coroner finds

Caleb Jennings, an elite mountain climber, died three days after he suffered a traumatic brain injury from a mountain climbing incident in 2018.

An experienced alpine climber made a “human judgment error” while climbing Mount Harper – and it cost him his life.

The day was clear and calm – good conditions for mountain climbing, but a wrong-footed step led to Caleb Peter Jennings, 31, getting caught in an avalanche when descending Mount Harper in Mid-Canterbury in 2018.

The New Zealand Army soldier died three days later in Christchurch Hospital on October 25 of a traumatic brain injury after hitting rocks while not wearing a helmet on his descent from the mountain, a coroner's report found.

Jennings, also a member of elite climbing group the New Zealand Alpine Team (NZAT), was tramping and climbing in the Arthur’s Pass area with his partner Shea Hickman when they climbed down a steep section of snow.

Jennings removed his helmet when he stopped and rested in the shade under a big rock while waiting for Hickman to catch up to him. Coroner Heather McKenzie’s report said it was “unknown” whether Jennings life would have been saved if he had put his helmet back on.

The pair were headed towards a bowl of snow when Jennings stepped on a slope and accidently created a small snow slough – a layer of snow moving across another layer of snow. He lost his footing and fell.

He was carried over a steep bluff – a cliff – by an avalanche that formed and gained momentum.

Jennings was found seriously injured and partially buried in the avalanche snow further down the mountain and Hickman set off her emergency locator beacon to get help.

Jennings was taken to hospital and died of his injuries three days later.

A New Zealand Mountain Safety Council (MSC) report provided to the coroner concluded that the accident occurred due to a “human judgment error”.

Supplied/Stuff Mt Harper, in the headwaters of the Waimakariri River, in Arthur's Pass National Park. (File photo).

”Despite his experience, Mr Jennings’ choice to take a route above a terrain trap on a snow slope that had the potential for small loose wet avalanches resulted in the most severe outcome possible” the report said.

During the course of the inquiry, Hickman reflected that her partner should not have stepped onto the slope and that too often the most experienced person in the group, is relied on to make decisions on what routes to take when tramping and climbing.

However, Hickman said the most experienced people “may be more likely to be complacent, especially on easy and moderate tracks”.

She also highlighted the importance of accurate avalanche forecasting and promoting a healthy culture about turning back around and accepting that conditions may not be favourable on a given day.

The NZAT posted a tribute to Jennings on its website the week following his death. It said Jennings was “a great climbing partner and friend to the team, he was incredibly strong, fit and reliable on trips but also a gentle man who always exercised sound judgement in the mountains.”

The coroner endorsed MSC’s recommendations for climbers to attend avalanche training courses, thoroughly read and discuss the official NZ Avalanche Advisory, read the forecast carefully, be prepared to turn around or change route, carry avalanche rescue equipment, and wear helmets to minimise the risk of suffering a head injury.