As Cyclone Hale batters the north, hot and dry weather trigger fire restrictions for West Coast

Parts of the West Coast have experienced half the average rainfall expected for this time of year.

Hot and dry conditions have led to restrictions on lighting fires in Buller and Grey districts.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) announced on Tuesday that people will now need a permit to light open-air fires throughout the two West Coast districts.

FENZ district manager Myles Taylor said the current hot and dry conditions mean any fires could spread fast and be difficult to control.

It comes as residents in the North Island hunker down in the face of Cyclone Hale, which has seen Coromandel deluged, homes in Whitianga left without power and concerns about flooding.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Hale sets its sights on Auckland, flooded roads and slips reported

* Cyclone Hale live: Whangārei residents urged to stay indoors as high tide nears

* Dramatic rescue of family whose ute was trapped in swollen river near Ruatoria

* Warning over outdoor fires amid concern of 'extreme danger' of wildfire on West Coast



While the north of the country is battered by heavy rain and wind, the South Island has been basking in fine weather.

The West Coast has had unusually high temperatures, 5C hotter than usual for this time of year, and low rainfall.

Greymouth reached 30.9C on Sunday – the first time the town hit 30C since records began 76 years ago.

The average January maximum for the town is 19.1C, and its previous hottest day saw temperatures reach 29.8C in February 2010.

In December, Westport also experienced about half its average rainfall, with just 71.6mm of rain falling compared to the 150.2mm average, according to MetService.

Niwa forecaster Chris Brandolino​ said on Monday that more warm weather was on the cards for the West Coast this week, with temperatures expected in the mid-20s.

Showers are forecast for parts of the West Coast from Friday.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff In August 2022, Defence Force personnel prepare for flooding in Westport. Four months later, in December, the town experienced half the average rainfall for the month.

Taylor said anyone planning to carry out activities that may cause a spark – like mowing, or other hot work – should do so in the cooler parts of the day when risks of fire are lower.

“Whether you’re holidaying or live here, please take care and do your bit to keep the West Coast safe this summer.”

People can apply for a fire permit, and if approved, they would need to follow the conditions listed, Taylor said.

“Check the conditions at www.checkitsalright.nz before lighting a fire and see if it is safe to do your activity. You can also find tips to do your activity safely and prevent a devastating wildfire.”

METSERVICE MetService says Cyclone Hale is a significant weather system despite being downgraded from a tropical cyclone.

Buller last experienced a month-long restricted fire season in between January and February last year.

Meanwhile, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is asking the community to conserve water as it puts restrictions in place.

Residents and visitors are asked to keep hand-held hosing to a minimum at all times and to only use sprinklers between midnight and 6am when demand is at its lowest.

Council infrastructure operations manager Simon Mason​ said local networks were seeing significant demand as a result of the sustained warm dry weather, putting pressure on supply.