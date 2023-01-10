Crown rebuild agency seeks new boss as it undergoes 'repurposing'

Ōtākaro chief executive John Bridgman is stepping down at the end of March.

The head of Crown earthquake rebuild company is stepping down as the Government plans to “repurpose” the organisation.

Ōtākaro Ltd chief executive John Bridgman announced on Tuesday he would retire from the role at the end of March.

Ōtākaro chairperson Corinne Haines said the company was entering an exciting new phase following a recent announcement that it would be “repurposed to support and deliver infrastructure projects for Government agencies across New Zealand”.

The company was created following the 2011 earthquakes to lead the Government’s rebuild programme in Christchurch.

It completed the $450 million Te Pae convention centre, the bus interchange, the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial and was still building the Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, which has been beset by delays.

Parakiore was supposed to be completed in late 2021, costing $301 million. The project’s price tag has since jumped $16m, a bill the Government picked up, and it was now expected to be finished in spring 2024 and opened to the public in early 2025.

CPB Contractors, the Australian company building Parakiore, is seeking an extra $212m to deliver the project. But the Government was disputing the claim.

Haines said Bridgman was leaving the organisation in a strong position and the board and staff were grateful to him for his vision and efforts in creating these new opportunities for the company.

ÅtÄkaro Limited Christchurch's metro sports facility, Parakiore, pictured here in December 2022 when it was announced the building's construction has been delayed another 2 years.

Haines said Bridgman had transformed the organisation from delivering Crown-led post-quake projects in Christchurch, to supporting the Government’s infrastructure aspirations nationally.

Work to recruit a new chief executive was underway, Haines said.

Bridgman has been at the helm of Ōtākaro for the past four and a half years. He was previously with AECOM Australia, after being its New Zealand managing director.

Bridgman said it had been a privilege helping to deliver city-shaping projects like Te Pae and the Ōtākaro Avon River Precinct.

“It’s been great to see people in Christchurch enjoying these amenities, and the economic and social benefits they are providing for the city.”

Bridgman would continue as a director of both Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities.