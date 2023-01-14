Cars to be banned from Lyttelton on SailGP race weekend

SailGP racing in St Tropez. The high-speed sailing event is coming to Christchurch in March.

Lyttelton will be closed to most private cars during March’s SailGP catamaran racing, according to a traffic management plan proposed for the event.

The plan allows for spectators to travel to Lyttelton by bus from central Christchurch, while only local residents and workers will be eligible to bring in their cars, but will need passes.

The plan has been approved by Christchurch City Council staff but is still to be signed off by Waka Kotahi.

It aims to prevent traffic chaos during the two afternoons of the high-speed hydrofoiling race event on March 18 and 19.

Fifteen thousand spectators are expected to be in and around the harbour to see crews from nine countries, including New Zealand, compete for points as part of a series raced at venues around the world.

The traffic restrictions will prevent access to all but approved vehicles at the Lyttelton Harbour ends of both Evans Pass Rd and Dyers Pass Rd, and at city-side entrances to Tunnel Rd.

The restrictions will be in place from noon to 6pm on both days, affecting Lyttelton, and Corsair, Cass and Rapaki bays and surrounding areas.

Residents and business owners with workers needing access during those times can collect a pass from Lyttelton library from March 1, with proof of address. Official and emergency vehicles will also be allowed through.

The proposed plan was drawn up by SailGP in consultation with affected groups, including residents.

The Lyttelton fan base for the racing will be Naval Point, which is being upgraded by the city council.

Councillor Tyrone Fields, who represents Banks Peninsula, said he was concerned that the plan did not cover the rest of the harbour. Vehicles would be unrestricted coming in from Gebbes Pass near the harbour’s southern bays and could cause congestion, he said.

“I don’t really think they have thought the whole thing through. There’s boat ramps around Charteris Bay and Church Bay, and it could get pretty busy with people trying to find a vantage point.”

Fields said Lyttelton residents needed to make sure to get passes if they needed them.

On a Lyttelton information Facebook page, some residents have complained at having to hold a pass to access their suburb. One said that not everyone would have a proof of address.

ChristchurchNZ’s SailGP website encourages harbour residents to “stay home and enjoy the excitement unfolding on Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour”.

A live fan site will also be set up in central Christchurch, between Cathedral Square and the Te Pae convention centre.

Christchurch will be the first New Zealand venue to host SailGP, which attracts a large global TV audience.