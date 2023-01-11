Mongrel Mob members stop traffic as they farewell former Christchurch boss

A procession moves through east Christchurch as the Mongrel Mob farewells former Christchurch chapter boss Chad Puru.

Mongrel Mob members and affiliates stopped traffic as they farewelled former boss Chad Puru in Christchurch.

Police have increased their presence in the city for the tangi, which included a procession of vehicles and motorbikes.

Puru’s body was found last Tuesday in a paddock on a rural no-exit road about 10km inland from Amberley in North Canterbury. Police said on Monday the 55-year-old’s death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner to rule on the cause of death.

A procession of up to 30 vehicles and motorbikes, with gang members inside, was seen on Gloucester St in Linwood about 9.40am on Wednesday. Police vehicles followed the procession.

Stuff Mongrel Mob members in east Christchurch in a procession for a tangi.

One woman, who came across the procession twice on her way home from work at 9.15am, said up to 20 motorbikes stopped traffic at the Moorhouse Ave/Barbadoes St intersection to let a procession of vehicles through.

She saw patched gang members hanging out of vehicle windows and some sitting on the back of a ute holding what she thought was a casket.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I felt quite intimidated by it and afterwards I felt a little bit shaky.”

Police/Stuff Chad Puru’s death was not suspicious, police say.

She came across the procession again at the Manchester St/Bealey Ave intersection, where they again, stopped traffic.

In a statement, police a number of people had come from out of town to attend the tangi.

“There will be a visible police presence in the... city to provide community reassurance and ensure everyone's safety,” a police spokesperson said.

Puru resigned from his role as president of the Mongrel Mob's Christchurch chapter more than 20 years ago after being charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

James Halpin/Stuff Mongrel Mob members start a convoy from the funeral of Daniel Eliu, who was shot dead on December 17.

Puru denied raping the young teenager in 1999 and the resulting trial ended in a hung jury. However, the charges levelled at Puru, then 33, created tensions within the gang, where underage sex is forbidden, and he had quit as president.

It is understood he remained affiliated with the gang.

In Auckland, there was a large Mongrel Mob presence for the funeral of gang boss Daniel Eliu, 46, who was shot dead in a targeted attack outside the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church on December 17. Police said there were “no significant issues” at that funeral.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The funeral for slain Auckland Mongrel Mob Notorious boss Daniel Eliu last month.

