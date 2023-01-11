Visible police presence as gang members farewell former boss

Mongrel Mob members in east Christchurch in a procession for a tangi.

Police have increased their presence in Christchurch as gang members converge for the tangi of former Mongrel Mob boss Chad Puru.

The body of Chad Puru, 55, was found last Tuesday in a paddock on a rural no-exit road about 10km inland from Amberley in North Canterbury.

Police said on Monday his death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner, who would rule on the cause of death.

A procession of about 30 vehicles, with gang members inside, was seen in travelling through east Christchurch on Wednesday. Police vehicles followed the procession.

Police/Stuff Chad Puru’s death was not suspicious, police say.

In a statement, police a number of people had come from out of town to attend the tangi.

“There will be a visible police presence in the... city to provide community reassurance and ensure everyone's safety,” a police spokesperson said.

Puru resigned from his role as president of the Mongrel Mob's Christchurch chapter more than 20 years ago after being charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

James Halpin/Stuff Mongrel Mob members start a convoy from the funeral of Daniel Eliu, who was shot dead on December 17.

Puru denied raping the young teenager in 1999 and the resulting trial ended in a hung jury. However, the charges levelled at Puru, then 33, created tensions within the gang, where underage sex is forbidden, and he had quit as president.

It is understood he remained affiliated with the gang.