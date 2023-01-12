Christchurch artwork attracts visitors, slime, and gulls

An art installation that has attracted attention from gulls and art lovers alike will be dismantled in two weeks.

The piece, which features a white car suspended high in the air with water pouring from it continuously, will come down as the Scape public art season comes to a close on January 29.

The season, which kicked off in November, has featured artwork from eight local and international artists.

Towering above the foundations of the former PWC office block on Armagh St, the car has been a point of interest for curious visitors – but also for gulls, which use it as a regular perch.

READ MORE:

* At-risk gulls find new home - mistaking half-built stormwater basin for a braided river

* Building owner's high tech battle to stop endangered gulls nesting on his roof

* Breeding colony for rare gulls in central Christchurch ruins is being demolished



The piece, Cognitive Reorientation by Auckland-based artist Eddie Clemens, investigates the unseen labour involved in television. It was inspired by a scene from a Danish television police drama, Forbrydelsen (The Killing).

Algae or slime has grown on the side of the car, which Scape executive director Deborah McCormick​ said was exactly what was supposed to happen.

​The work had evolved into what it should be and there were no plans to clean it before it was taken down at the end of January, she said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Slimy algae has built up on the side of the car since it was installed in November – and the artwork has attracted the attention of local gulls.

The Armagh St site has previously been home to at-risk black-billed gulls, which nested there for three seasons.

The gulls found a new home last year, but red-billed gulls can now be seen nesting on the site’s outer edges.

Red-billed gulls are listed by the Department of Conservation as being at risk and declining, and are protected under the Wildlife Act. It is an offence to kill or injure them, or to move them once they are nesting.

McCormick said the Scape season had gone really well, and its move from a spring to a summer festival had given the opportunity for more people from out of town to see the artworks.