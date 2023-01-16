Compost plant not to blame for 'vile stench' that blankets suburb, council says

Bad smells continue to plague a Christchurch suburb as the city council is slapped with yet another notice for breaching odour rules at its compost plant.

However, Christchurch City Council says the odours that had people wrinkling their noses over the Christmas holiday period are naturally occurring from the Ihutai Avon Heathcote Estuary, and did not come from its neighbouring organics processing plant in Bromley.

Residents and local politicians question that, saying they are convinced the smells are coming from the Living Earth plant.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) issued the plant with a notice of non-compliance after detecting “offensive and objectionable” on January 10.

It is the fifth time during the past 12 months that the regional council has issued notices for odour breaches from the plant.

ECan regulatory services general manager Judith Earl-Goulet​ said officers were at the site on a routine visit when they conducted an assessment using Ministry of Environment guidelines and uncovered the breach.

They also received a complaint from a nearby resident at the same time.

Earl-Goulet said it would not be appropriate to comment on any future action against the council for the breaches because an investigation into the rule-breaking was already under way, and it could result in taking enforcement action.

“Any comment now could prejudice this investigation and a fair trial if the matter goes to court.”

Christchurch City Council Compost processing through windrows on site has been stopped, as has stockpiling of processed material.

Council infrastructure and regulatory services general manager Jane Davis said the estuary could emit odour under certain environmental conditions, and the council believed it to be the cause of the foul odour experienced by people in the area in the last few weeks.

However, she said the latest non-compliance notice from ECan was specific to odour on January 10 and the council was investigating what activities were happening at the plant at that time.

Residents have been complaining about the stink coming from the plant for years. They believe it should never have been built so close to homes.

The council voted in September 2021 to look at potential new sites for the plant, and last year decided to keep it running at its existing site in the interim, despite residents’ pleas to close it down immediately. It could take six years before an alternative is up and running.

The council has yet to decide on relocation options. A report on the issue is expected to come to council next month.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The council says the bad smells are coming from the Avon-Heathcote Estuary, not its compost plant.

However, residents and local politicians are worried the council will overturn its decision to move the plant, especially given the tone of a memo sent from council staff to councillors.

The memo states that independent environmental experts Pattle Delamore​ Partners have failed to find any offensive or objectionable compost odours in the Bromley area since they started monitoring in January last year.

The experts were brought on board to support the council’s position that it believed ECan did “not have reliable evidence of a breach of resource consent” for the plant, the memo said.

The findings identified 176 distinct odour combinations.

City councillor Yani Johanson, who has repeatedly raised the issue with the council, said if it believed the smell was coming from the estuary, then it needed to front up to the public with the evidence.

“It’s completely unacceptable that people in this area are experiencing vile odours.”

Banks Peninsula MP Tracey McLellan​ said she was concerned councillors were not being given a realistic picture of the situation by council staff.

She was concerned the council would backtrack on a previous decision to move the plant.

“Most people who spend time there can distinguish the various different odours. People know full well when it’s the plant odour. I do think the council needs to accept that the plant is the problem.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Bromley in east Christchurch might just be New Zealand's smelliest suburb, but after years of complaints authorities are still battling to get rid of the putrid pong. (First published January 2020)

Bruce King, who has lived on and off in Bromley since the 1960s, said he knows what the compost smells like and what the estuary smells like, and the recent pongs did not come from the estuary.

He was also sceptical about the council’s intentions and did not think they wanted to move the plant.

Compost from the plant is spread on nearby paddocks surrounding the wastewater treatment plant to support the planting of thousands of native plants.

The council said that given the controls in place and information it holds about the low intensity of the compost odour in the paddocks, it did not believe this could the source.

It said there had been significant change in the way compost is treated and managed at the plant over the last 12 months.

Compost processing through windrows on site has been stopped, as has stockpiling of processed compost. Compost is now also moved offsite the same day it comes out of the treatment tunnels.