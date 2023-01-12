Police to seize vehicles and issue fines if laws broken during Mongrel Mob tangi

Members and supporters of the Mongrel Mob roared along Bealey Ave in Christchurch on Wednesday for the tangi of former boss Chad Puru, forcing motorists to pull over and leaving some terrified.

Police say they will seize vehicles and issue fines to anyone who broke the law during a Mongrel Mob tangi procession to honour a former gang boss.

Mob members and supporters stopped traffic as they farewelled ex-president Chad Puru in Christchurch on Wednesday, forcing some motorists to pull over and leaving people scared for their safety.

A procession of about 30 vehicles and motorbikes drove through the city, with gang members spotted riding in the boots of vehicles, hanging off the back of utes and leaning out of windows.

But their noisy cavalcade left a number of people frightened as the gang members drove through red lights and took over main roads.

One woman was forced to stop at traffic lights at the junction of Manchester St and Bealey Ave as motorbikes drove through red lights.

Supplied Members hung out of windows and off the backs of utes as the procession made its way through some of the city’s main streets.

“It was very intimidating, particularly as they came very close to the car and I had a friend and two young children with me.

“I saw bikers without helmets, red lights being run, no seat belts on, with people hanging out of windows and all sorts of intimidating behaviour - yet nothing done.”

Police acting Inspector Stephen McDaniel acknowledged the concern it had caused people and said officers followed the procession to ensure public safety.

“At this stage, there have been no arrests made or infringements issued.

“However, inquiries are being made in identifying the drivers that committed offences during the procession yesterday.

“Police will be issuing infringements notice and seizing vehicles relating to this procession in the near future.”

Stuff Mongrel Mob members in east Christchurch in a procession for a tangi.

McDaniel said it was not always possible for police to intervene immediately in every situation of potential offending, given the safety risks.

”This decision-making takes into consideration the safety of our staff, the public and other road users.”

He urged anyone with photos, videos or further evidence of potential offences during the tangi to get in touch.

Puru’s body was found last week in a burnt-out vehicle on remote farmland near Amberley in North Canterbury.

Police said on Monday the 55-year-old’s death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner to rule on the cause of death.

Puru resigned from his role as president of the Mongrel Mob's Christchurch chapter more than 20 years ago after being charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

He denied raping the young teenager in 1999 and the resulting trial ended in a hung jury. However, the charges levelled at Puru, then 33, created tensions within the gang, where underage sex is forbidden, and he quit as president. It is understood he remained affiliated with the gang.

Last year police launched Operation Cobalt, a major nationwide crackdown on gangs which has since seen the arrest of dozens of members, many on drugs and weapons charges.