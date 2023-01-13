Another record year for home building in Canterbury as new consents outstrip other main centres

Townhouses on Nova Place and Kilmore Street in central Christchurch. The rise in consents for new homes in the 12 months to November in the city was three times that of Auckland and almost four times that of Wellington.

House building continues to set new records in Christchurch and Canterbury, which has experienced the biggest rise in new home construction of any region over the past year.

In the 12 months to the end of November, 8873 new homes were consented by councils across Canterbury, 18% more than the previous year, Statistics NZ data shows.

This compares with a 6.6% increase in approvals for the Auckland region for the same period, and 4.7% for the Wellington region.

A total of 5022 new homes were approved in Christchurch city for the year. This was a third up on the previous year, and more than twice as many as in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Most of that growth has been in attached housing such as apartments and townhouses, which are being built at more than three times the rate of 2018 and 2019. Units now make up about two-thirds of new home consents in the city.

Stats NZ’s construction and property statistics manager, Michael Heslop, said the trend was being seen nationwide.

New townhouses pepper the streets around the central city, such as these on Manchester St.

“Home consents remain at high levels, mainly due to the continued rise in the number of multi-unit homes being consented, ” he said.

Christchurch city also had more new home approvals per capita than the other main cities in the 12-month period, a total of 13.5 consents for each 1000 residents. Selwyn district also approved high numbers of homes.

Taking into account the loss of older homes demolished to make way for new units, the city gained 4045 more homes during 2022, according to city council data.

Construction of units is boosting new housing levels in Christchurch.

Developers have reported considerable interest from buyers outside the city for both homes and investment properties, with prices frequently mentioned as a reason.

Christchurch’s average home value is $751,000, according to property analyst CoreLogic. This is just over half the Auckland region average of $1.35m, and 20% cheaper than Wellington’s $935,000.

Within Christchurch city, Williams Corporation is the biggest developer of units, followed by Wolfbrook, while Mike Greer puts up the most stand-alone homes, followed by NDM Construction.

Green areas such as Christchurch's Bowenvale Valley are among parts of the city where new housing is going up.

Among the busiest areas for development of new land last year were the Henderson basin, Belfast, and Halswell, while Spreydon, Barrington and Sydenham were busiest for construction of infill housing, that which is on previously developed sites.

Kelvin Davidson, chief economist for property analysis CoreLogic, said the nationwide residential construction market could be starting to slow.

This would ease the pressure on the sector, which had seen the cost to build a standard 200m² home jump 10.4% in a year, he said.

Davidson warned that even as new dwelling approvals slowed, the “huge” pipeline of consents that had already been granted would take time to be completed.

“For most of 2022, new dwelling consents have remained high, with smaller dwellings – especially townhouses – becoming an even higher share of the total,” he said.

Meanwhile, it will probably be a year before any rules aimed at spreading intensified housing across the city are implemented.

After the city council rejected new medium density standards in September, the Government appointed an investigator to look at an alternative plan for the city.

The council said last month that a final version of that plan will likely come into effect in early 2024.