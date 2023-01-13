Offensive graffiti prompts outpouring of community support

Hannah Cox woke to find a swastika had been painted on her bin.

A couple who woke to find a highly-offensive racial slur scrawled in paint on their driveway are uncertain if they were deliberately targetted.

Green letters spelling the n-word were spray-painted on Tim and Nalini Bremner’s driveway in Rolleston during the night.

Tim Bremner said it wasn’t “a nice thing to see” while he was putting his bins out on Friday morning. Describing himself as a “lanky white guy”, he did not think it was a personal attack, but said his Fijian wife felt differently.

“For her … that word is a lot more offensive.”

Tim Bremner said their’s was the only house targeted on the suburban street with the writing, but a nearby power substation fence had also been graffitied with the same spray can and the same handwriting.

“Someone’s just going around doing this s....”

He said if the offensive word had been painted on the garage door,”it would be a bit more of a personal attack”.

Instead, he thought it was most likely teenagers “just rolling around writing whatever offensive s... comes to mind. It’s almost like the go-to offensive language list”.

The n-word is cited as one of the most offensive in the English language.

Hannah Cox who lives on a different street in Rolleston was “really upset” to find her wheelie bins had also been targeted.

One had a green X written on the lid and the other had a swastika. She looked around the neighbourhood and realised her bins were the only ones targeted. “My fiancé was in the driveway cleaning the bins when a lady walking her dog stopped and told us about the property who had the spray paint on their driveway,” Cox said.

“It’s really upsetting that there are people in our community who think it’s okay to go around neighbourhoods doing this.”

The Bremners moved to Rolleston, 25km south of Christchurch, from Wellington a year ago to give them and their child a start in somewhere more affordable, Tim Bremner said.

And while the graffiti had shocked them, he said, the response from the community offering help had uplifted them.

“The local community have been amazing.”

He said Selwyn Water Blasters had given up time, money and resources to water blast the offensive language from the tarseal just hours after the business had seen the post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, a number of people in the community had also offered up their own water blasters to erase the graffiti.

Selwyn Water Blasters owner Chris Taylor said he was happy to help remove the “disgraceful” graffiti free of charge.

“It’s not a good thing to wake up to in the morning, and then to have to pay to get it removed,” Taylor said.

The Bremners have reported the incident to Selwyn District Council and the policed.

Area Commander inspector Peter Cooper said he understood the “distress” incidents like this could cause, “and we will do all we can to hold these people to account”.

“Incidents of this nature are not common in Selwyn and are certainly not reflective of the overall community.”

Police encouraged anyone who sighted criminal activity to report it to Police on 111 while it was occurring or 105 after the fact.