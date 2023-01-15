Fun and friendly city parking spot closes to make way for housing

This is no longer a “good spot” for central city parking in central Christchurch, the site set to become housing.

After five years of offering a cheerful parking alternative for Christchurch drivers, the Good Spot car park has closed.

The central city parking area was run by non-profit post-quake group Gap Filler on vacant Crown-owned land on Manchester Street, between Gloucester and Worcester streets.

It was launched as a socially conscious enterprise to raise funds for good local causes and provide an alternative to corporate parking providers.

Gap Filler director Ryan Reynolds said the Good Spot was only meant to be temporary. It first opened a few blocks south in late 2017, and at one stage the car park occupied two sites.

“The council resource consent to run the car park expired. It had already been extended a couple of times,” Reynolds said.

The land is set aside for inner city housing being progressively being built by private developers.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Ryan Reynolds of Gap Filler at the launch of their Good Spot car park on corner of Lichfield and Manchester streets in December 2017.

Attendants for the car park were provided by inner city east community group Te Whare Roimata. All proceeds went towards the group’s community activities, including supplying free bicycles to residents without transport.

“That was a nice point of difference,” Reynolds said.

As part of their role, the attendants also chatted to users and washed their car windows.

Several other Gap Filler projects, including a basketball court and giant spray can sculptures, have already been removed to make way for future housing development.

Reynolds said the remaining installations, such as the pump track and giant swing between Gloucester and Armagh streets, might remain for up to another year.