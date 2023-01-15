Person seriously injured in incident involving kayak and boat

An investigation is under way after a person was seriously injured during an incident involving a boat and a kayak in Lyttelton Harbour.

Willie Newman, Commodore of the Naval Point sailing club, said its rescue boats helped in the aftermath of the incident on Saturday.

He said the injured person was a club member, but was not involved in a club activity at the time.

St John was called just after 3pm, a spokesperson said, and a person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition by ambulance.

A spokesperson for Canterbury’s Harbourmaster said its office was assisting Maritime New Zealand, which is leading the investigation, and that it was too early to comment.

Maritime New Zealand said it was “notified of an incident”, but could not comment further.