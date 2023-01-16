Missing Kiwi volunteered in Ukraine because 'it was the right thing to do'

Missing aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry take an evacuee into the hospital in Bakhmut, Ukraine. The footage was filmed before their disappearance earlier this month.

The first person Grzegorz​ Rybak​ helped evacuate from the Ukraine front line with missing Kiwi aid worker Andrew Bagshaw was an elderly blind man whose house had burnt down.

Rybak worked with Bagshaw, distributing aid and helping evacuate people from dangerous areas in the war-torn country, for about two weeks from the end of November until December 15.

Bagshaw, 48, from Christchurch, and his British colleague Christopher Parry, 28, have not been seen since Friday, January 6, when they left the city of Kramatorsk and headed for Soledar, in eastern Ukraine.

Soledar has since been claimed by the Russian mercenary company the Wagner Group, with the small saltmining town reportedly left in ruins.

Rybak said the first person they helped evacuate together was called Kola and was a blind, partially deaf, retired sugar factory worker.

He was in Bakhmut, a town with a population of about 70,000 people in eastern Ukraine near the front line.

Grzegorz Rybak/Supplied Kiwi aid worker Andrew Bagshaw, right, in Ukraine with a man called Kola he helped evacuate after his house burnt down.

The moment was captured on video and posted to a Telegram account that appears to be based in Bakhmut.

It showed black smoke rising from the man’s house, which had been completely destroyed. The fire crackled and banged as a group of people, including Bagshaw and Rybak, helped an elderly man in a beige coat and a fur hat, who walked with a stick, away from the scene.

“His house was on fire. It was gone,’’ Rybak said. “Two elderly neighbours, both women, were trying to extinguish this burning house with full buckets of water. There was nothing to do.

“The firefighters declined to come because they said there was nothing to save.

“What would have happened to him if he had stayed there? He had nowhere to stay.”

Grzegorz Rybak/Supplied Bagshaw and Rybak also helped evacuate people’s cats and dogs from the front line in Ukraine.

Rybak said he would talk to Bagshaw, who was born in Britain, about their motivation for volunteering in Ukraine as they drove around in a red van together picking up evacuees, often along with their pet cats and dogs.

“We did talk about it. I was doing this for the same reason that he was doing it.

“It was the right thing to do and it was the thing that needed to be done.”

“We were both willing to take the risk. Someone has to do it.”

Grzegorz Rybak/Supplied Kiwi aid worker Andrew Bagshaw, pictured in Ukraine before his disappearance earlier this month. Colleague Grzegorz Rybak described Bagshaw as a modest person who was ready to step in and help when needed.

It was impossible to forget they were in a war zone, Rybak said.

“There were really scary moments. There was shooting and explosions and whatnot.

“We saw tanks rolling and shooting.

“We saw the army all the time. In the shops, you see the army. In the streets, you see the army.”

Grzegorz Rybak/Supplied Grzegorz Rybak, left, with Bagshaw, middle, and Christopher Parry eating pizza in Ukraine in December.

Rybak has since returned to Edinburgh in Scotland, where he is a support worker for disabled people.

He said that Bagshaw, who is the son of Canterbury Charity Hospital founders Philip and Dame Susan Bagshaw, is a “quiet person”.

”Andrew is a loner. He does not socialise with other people much. He likes to be on his own.

“He didn’t like to be on videos or in photos. He was very modest.

“But he was very available when he was asked to do something.”