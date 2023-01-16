Plea for safe return of office cat bundled into car

Harcourt’s front desk man Marley has been a member of the team for more than a decade. He is now missing after being taken from the Avonhead Shopping Centre car park.

There’s one less face greeting clients at Harcourts Avonhead office in Christchurch – and it was a fluffy one.

Marley the office cat has been taken, and his work colleagues are urging his captives to return him.

Harcourts office administrator Mariah Mete said their furry friend – who has been a live-in member of the office for more than 10 years – was last seen walking through the Avonhead Shopping Centre car park by a mall staff member when a car pulled up next to him and grabbed him.

”[They] probably assumed he was a stray, so they’ve taken it upon themselves to take him,” Mete said.

Two different coloured eyes and greying hair gives Marley a shaggy appearance, but Mete confirms he is far from a stray, well accustomed to life in the office.

Supplied/Stuff Harcourts office administrator Mariah Mete said “he’s very well cared for and loved by all the agents and the staff”.

“He has his own wee cat door, his own wee bed, lots of treats and food and is definitely well accommodated for here,” Mete said.

“It feels a bit off [without him]. Normally he sits on our desk and climbs up on our lap and hangs about. You would throw him some treats while he’s walking on your keyboard to get him off.”

Marley essentially chose Harcourts as his home over a decade ago after the Christchurch earthquakes. Mete said he turned up regularly and became friendly with all the agents – and eventually their manager at the time decided to adopt him.

SPCA If you're thinking of adding a furry (or feathery) friend to your family this holiday season, here are some lovely animals in need of a good home.

The 14-year-old feline’s unique discoloured eyes are due to melanosis, and he also takes regular medication for ongoing kidney issues that are monitored.

Fellow office administrator Nicola Sturzaker posted an online plea for his return, claiming their “well loved member” was “definitely not homeless, just an old man with kidney [and] eye issues”.

The office is asking for Marley’s safe return and for any information on his whereabouts to be sent to enquiries.avonhead@harcourts.co.nz.