Dog has stomach pumped after devouring package of 40 pills meant for owner

Cody Kahle is relieved his dog Marshall is well after eating a package containing 40 pills meant for its owner.

An American bulldog had to have its stomach pumped after devouring a package containing 40 pills that was left in its owner’s backyard in a blundered mail delivery.

Christchurch man Cody Kahle paid over $700 to have his pet, Marshall, treated by vets after it inadvertently ate the medication.

Kahle said he left clear instructions to have the package delivered to a box at the front gate, but said they were ignored by the NZ Post delivery person.

NZ Post has apologised and offered to pay the entire vet bill, which included keeping Marshall overnight.

While Marshall survived his ordeal on Saturday and has recovered well, Kahle was furious it happened and left extremely stressed.

“It was clear in the instructions, saved online to a number of couriers, to not let the dogs get into the parcels.

“The delivery guy failed to put the parcel in the box, which was at the front gate. He chucked it in the bushes between the gate and a bush.”

Marshall has a history of eating parcels, so the instruction is a permanent for any deliveries to his address in Aranui.

Kahle said Marshall once tucked into his protein powder after it was also delivered to the backyard a few years ago.

A spokesperson for NZ Post said the company sincerely apologised to Kahle.

“This is not the service we pride ourselves on.

“We are actively investigating to understand what went wrong in this instance, and can confirm that we intend to compensate Cody. We will be in touch with him directly."

Supplied Marshall the American bulldog had to have his stomach pumped by a vet after eating a parcel not meant for him.

Kahle was satisfied with the apology and compensation.

“They responded quite well, and they were very apologetic and have offered to compensate the vet bill as well as any costs.

“The fact the financial cost is not going to hurt us, as well as the fact my dog turned out to be OK, I’m happy.”

Kahle believes the incident was life or death for his pet and, had they not arrived home in time, Marshall wouldn’t have made it.

“He wasn’t visibly unwell, but when he’s chewed something when he's not supposed to he is very guilty and hangs his head.

“If we didn't take him to the vet and left it, most likely he would have died.”