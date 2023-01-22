Christchurch nonagenarian one of New Zealand's oldest broadcasters

Plains FM broadcaster Ivan Hansen is 96, making him one of New Zealand's oldest radio broadcasters.

In a small radio studio, a zimmer frame sits in the corner as its owner lets every word of his script slide effortlessly into the microphone ready for broadcast.

On the fast-track to 100 and just two months from his next birthday, Christchurch man Ivan Hansen, 96, laughs about being known as one of New Zealand’s oldest broadcasters.

“It’s a bit odd to be frank.”

Hansen has been hosting two radio shows on community radio station Plains FM since November, including a weekly classical music show, Opus 22, and a twice monthly opera programme, Opus 33. But the sprightly nonagenarian is a seasoned professional when it comes to hitting the airwaves after having stints at two community stations – Plains FM and Radio Redwood – since about 1994.

The music he plays is plucked at random from his own collection of “hundreds and hundreds” of CDs.

“When I started in 2006 I promised the listeners then that I would never play anything that sounded like the Battle of Stalingrad ... because some classical music does remind you of war. One of my descriptions of unlikeable music … sounds like a rat running up and down a drainpipe – I don’t want to listen to it.

“I like music that sounds good. It’s got a rhythm, it makes you feel better.”

He recalled the composer of his favourite piece, Gluck, but the title escaped him – as it can at any age.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Celebrating his 97th in April, Ivan Hansen is one of New Zealand’s oldest broadcasters, which he says is “a bit odd to be frank”.

Hansen drives into the studio most weeks from his Avonhead home to pre-record his shows, leaving the production to someone else.

“I wouldn’t know which button to press.”

But he doesn’t shy away from all buttons – including the one that turns his computer on, allowing him to research much of his programme content online.

Radio had come a long way since his first experience with the wireless as a child, he said.

“When I was small, I remember my cousin telling me that there was some new type of radio coming on the market that you could listen to Auckland in the daytime. We said, ‘oh what a load of rubbish’. But it was true, you could listen to Auckland in the daytime from Gisborne, otherwise you had to wait till nighttime when the transmissions were on.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Hansen fronts a classical programme, Opus 22, that airs on Plains FM every Sunday at 4pm, and Opus 33, an opera programme that airs the first and third Tuesday each month at 9pm. His shows can also be streamed as podcasts, garnering hundreds of listeners every month.

Born in Gisborne in 1925, he went on to become Hamilton’s Māori Trust Office senior estates clerk before moving to Christchurch to be the city’s official assignee, administering bankruptcies and liquidations by collecting and selling assets to repay creditors.

After being in that role for more than 20 years, he said “mine was a very well-known name”.

Now retired, he enjoyed having a purpose at the radio station.

“The worst thing about old age, if I can call it that, is having nothing to do – and that’s very bad for you.”

Plains FM content coordinator Laura Gartner said Hansen was the perfect radio host with “heaps of energy”.

“He’s always on time, if not early,” she said, adding she wished all the broadcasters were as prompt and organised as Hansen.

“He’s just so passionate about classical music, he just wants to share it with everybody.”

As Hansen crossed the road to his car at the end of the session, he came back with something that had been bugging him.

He had remembered the name of the music by Gluck.

“The Dance of the Blessed Spirits.”