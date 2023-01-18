Nearly sold out Elton John concert in Christchurch is cash boost for city

Elton John performing in Philadelphia last year, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which comes to New Zealand this month.

The nearly sold out Elton John concert in Christchurch next week will bring an estimated 10,000 people to the city and generate $4.4 million in tourism spending.

The Rocket Man singer will perform in Christchurch’s Orangetheory stadium on Tuesday night as part of his final farewell tour, with all but a few hundred tickets remaining unsold in the 27,000 capacity venue.

It is the first time John has performed in the city since a concert at the Addington Showgrounds on February 28, 1990.

The legendary singer – known for hits like Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer and Candle in the Wind – initially planned to make his last trip to New Zealand in 2020, but the tour was cut short after he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

READ MORE:

* Elton John postpones Texas concerts after getting Covid-19

* Covid-19: Sir Elton John postpones rescheduled Auckland Yellow Brick Road Tour until 2023

* Review: Emotional Elton John soldiered on in Auckland for as long as he could

* Elton John to play three concerts on his last ever tour of New Zealand



David Alexander/Stuff The last time John performed in Christchurch was in 1990 at the Addington Show Grounds.

The two Auckland shows he could not play in 2020 were rescheduled to January 27 and 28 at Mt Smart Stadium.

A spokesperson for tourism agency ChristchurchNZ said they estimated the show would generate over 20,000 visitor nights in the city as well as the big tourism spend. The estimates were based on event evaluation and research from the Phil Collins concert at Orangetheory Stadium in 2019.

Hospitality New Zealand Canterbury president Peter Morrison said the gig was a boost for Christchurch after missing out on major shows to other cities and enduring the Covid-19 pandemic controls.

He said the gig would boost business for the hospitality and hotel sector by about 15%.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Elton John touches down in Dunedin for the start of his New Zealand tour in February 2020.

“Bars and restaurants are gearing up for it. We need it. Hotels and accommodation are pretty full too.

“It is an exciting time after the last few years. We want more gigs like this. Bring more on.”

Tourism Industry Aotearoa regional chairperson Reinier Eulink said Christchurch hotels would be happy about the nearly sold out gig.

“It is a big event having a global superstar here,’’ he said.

“As a city we are happy to have a large event like this as we don’t get many.”

Matt Rourke/AP John will play in Christchurch on Tuesday and then perform two shows in Auckland on January 27 and 28.

Caroline Harvie-Teare, chief executive of stadium operator Venues Ōtautahi, said the gig was close to a sell out.

“There are probably some singles and a few with restricted views for sale. We are talking in the hundred or so.

“We would love to put that sold out sticker on the poster and maybe we will be able to after the weekend.”

She said they were hiring 713 local staff for the event and supplying 76,000 beverages and 18,000 food items, including 12,000 servings of hot chips. The concert was special for Christchurch, she said.

Matt Rourke/AP John is playing 300 shows in five continents as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in September 2018.

“We are few and far between when it comes to these big events.

“It really brings the city to life and the economic impact is massive. In the last few years, with Covid, we have been starved of these sorts of things.”

John first visited New Zealand in October 1971, playing a single show in Auckland. He has performed here over 20 times since.

His 2023 New Zealand shows are part of his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. It began in September 2018 and when it finishes in July 2023, he would have played over 300 shows in five continents.