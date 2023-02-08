Why putting doggy poo-poo in the green bin is a big no-no

Compostable bags being thrown in green bins – and used nappies, metals and even dead pets in yellow bins – are causing a major headache for those responsible for managing waste.

Green dog poop bags are filling park bins, but one place they shouldn’t be ending up is in compost bins – a problem that leaves those who have to deal with it “perpetually annoyed”, says a waste educator.

Compostable and biodegradable bags are commonly used for picking up dog waste, but the assumption that “compostable” equates to being suitable for the green kerbside bin in Christchurch is causing frustration.

As soon as people see the word “compostable” they think they can put it in the green bin, said Lelsey Ottey, from sustainable waste organisation Eco Educate.

“Don’t believe what’s on the packaging. Don’t believe what comes from the people selling the product.”

A lot of big companies confuse consumers with misinformation, she said.

”We don’t want dog poo in green bins or yellow bins. Those at the coalface are perpetually annoyed with those who give out the wrong information.”

She said the red bin was the only place for poop bags.

Living Earth is the contractor that operates the Christchurch City Council owned organics processing plant in Bromley – where faecal matter is prohibited.

Faecal matter and dog waste in bags present contamination issues, resource recovery manger Ross Trotter said.

Supplied Eco Educate’s Lesley Ottey says not to believe all packaging – check your local council site before trusting a product’s labels.

”The plastic bags used to collect and discard dog faeces are not compostable with the technology and process timeframe at the plant, and therefore contribute to plastic contamination levels.”

He said while some plastic bags were marketed as being compostable, there was no national standard for such bags.

“The plant does not accept plastic bags, regardless if they are marketed as compostable or not.”

Many items not appropriate for organics are ending up in the council’s kerbside organics, Trotter said, including general rubbish, metals and glass.

“Of the 55,700 tonnes of organic material received at the plant in 2021/22, 290 tonnes (0.5%) was removed as contamination.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Recycling or rubbish - what goes in which bins in Greater Christchurch? And what happens to those plastic lids that seem to be recyclable? (Video first published November 2020)

Meanwhile, yellow recycle bins haven’t fared much better with contamination, with half a tonne of used nappies being dumped in them every day.

Fabrics, building materials and dead pets are also being incorrectly thrown into yellow bins, along with more than 25 tonnes of non-compliant metal items every month.

Ottey said bags and containers not fit for recycling were ideal for dog waste, including frozen vegetable bags, paper bags, and cream cheese containers.

To pick up poop around your property, use a trowel, wrap the poop in junk mail “and put it in the red bin”, she suggested.

People are encouraged to check their council website for advice on what could go into the bins, she said.

Sarah Pritchard, from national waste management organisation Wasteminz, saidcompostable bags filled with dog waste could only go in private composting units designed specially for that purpose, with the compost from it unable to go on plots containing foods.

“Only put compost produced from them on flower beds and non-food products.”

She said it could be confusing with different councils having different rules, but there was a push to nationally standardise what was accepted at kerbside bins.

“Every council would be excepted to accept the same things, making it easier for recycling.”

For those who want to know more about waste and recycling, Christchurch’s EcoSort recycling facility at Parkhouse Rd, Wigram is hosting a public open day on February 18.