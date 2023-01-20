Wildfire near Queenstown contained, but crews still battling hot spots

Two tree stumps burn next to the chimney from the historic Welcome Home Hotel also known as the Long Gully Pub. The chimney is all that is left from the historical site off Skippers Rd – gone before the fire, which started on Thursday.

Helicopters are continuing to waterbomb pockets of burning vegetation on Queenstown’s Coronet Peak.

The vegetation fire around Skippers Rd was reported to emergency services about 6.15pm on Thursday.

The fire spread across about 12 hectares of retired high country farmland and wilding pines before being contained just after midday Friday, incident controller Nic McQuillan said.

“There has been some damage to fences. We have yet to establish the extent of any damage to other property.”

READ MORE:

* Large wildfire near Queenstown still burning after 15 hours

* Six helicopters called in to help fight wildfire near Queenstown

* A New Year's Eve of fires burns into the morning



A flight planned for early Saturday would use thermal imaging to identify the location of any remaining hot spots. The results of the flight would determine the tactics for ground crews from then on, he said.

Skippers Rd would remain closed to the public overnight Friday, and mountain bikers and other recreational users were asked to keep off the trails in the Long Gully area. This would not affect the mountainbiking event planned for the south face of Coronet Peak on Saturday, McQuillan said.

Public access would be assessed in the morning, taking into account the movement of fire trucks and crews, and hidden hazards on the fireground, he said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson earlier said the fire would likely take hours to stamp out.

“Helicopters do an incredible amount of work knocking down the fire, but it takes the ground crew to fully extinguish it,” they said.

“They will be working very hard [on Friday] and will be there for a considerable amount of time.”

A 10-day mountain bike festival with hundreds of participants started in Queenstown on Friday.

The trails close to, or affected by, the fire include the Skippers Pack Track, the Coronet Loop below Greengate Saddle, the Pack Track and Sack Trail, and Atleys Terrace Track.

Event manager Emmerson Wilken said the festival encountered only a “very small” interruption because of the fire.

FENZ Pine plantation is among 12ha of land burnt in a large wildfire near Queenstown and the cause is still to be determined.

“Just a change of route, which is no big deal,” Wilken said.

Mountain bikers were meant to descent down Coronet Peak on Friday in the CORO1200 race event, but an alternative route was made instead.

Drone flyers were also told to avoid the area because they were a hazard to helicopters.

Fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the blaze.