Wildfire near Queenstown now contained after burning for 18 hours

Two tree stumps burn next to the chimney from the historic Welcome Home Hotel also known as the Long Gully Pub. The chimney is all that is left from the historical site off Skippers Rd – gone before the fire, which started on Thursday.

Fire crews have contained a large wildfire that has burned for 18 hours near Queenstown.

The vegetation fire at Coronet Peak, around Skippers Rd, was reported to emergency services about 6.15pm on Thursday.

The fire spread across about 12 hectares of retired high country farmland before being contained just after midday Friday, incident controller Nic McQuillan said.

“There is not much visible flame now, but there is a lot of heat in the ground so the crews are working hard to cool things down and reduce the potential for fire to reignite this afternoon when the winds are forecast to rise.”

The affected land includes a large area of dead wilding pine trees and is near popular bike trails.

Two helicopters were still at the scene on Friday supporting ground crews working on hotspots.

Helicopters earlier firebombed the blaze – dropping water or chemicals out of monsoon buckets – to either suppress fire or make it unburnable.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire would likely take hours to stamp out.

“Helicopters do an incredible amount of work knocking down the fire, but it takes the ground crew to fully extinguish it,” they said.

“They will be working very hard [on Friday] and will be there for a considerable amount of time.”

A 10-day mountainbike festival with hundreds of participants starts in Queenstown on Friday and Fire and Emergency warned bikers to stay off several trails that would lead them close to the fire.

The trails close to, or affected by, the fire include the Skippers Pack Track, the Coronet Loop below Greengate Saddle, the Pack Track and Sack Trail, and Atleys Terrace Track.

Event manager Emmerson Wilken said the festival encountered only a “very small” interruption because of the fire.

FENZ Pine plantation is among 12ha of land burnt in a large wildfire near Queenstown and the cause is still to be determined.

“Just a change of route, which is no big deal,” Wilken said.

Mountain bikers were meant to descent down Coronet Peak on Friday in the CORO1200 race event, but an alternative route was made instead.

Drone flyers were also told to avoid the area because they were a hazard to helicopters.

A specialist wildfire investigator would determine the cause of the fire.

Skippers Rd remained closed on Friday.