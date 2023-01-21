Explainer: What's going on with Canterbury's 'unsuitable' swimming spots?

Swim coach Dan Abel says people have been "scaremongered" out of swimming at Christchurch's Corsair Bay after water testing results deeming it unsuitable for swimming.

EXPLAINER: Akaroa’s main beach always seems inviting for a swim. The sun shines bright, the water is still, and swimming out to a nearby pontoon is an inviting goal.

And while eight recent water samples for faecal bacteria were compliant with national guidelines, two clear “health warning” signs remain placed near the beach’s main ramp, both saying the water is not suitable for swimming.

So what’s going on?

Determining whether Canterbury’s watering holes are deemed suitable for swimming often takes five years of historic data into consideration.

In the case of Akaroa beach, six out of 90 samples taken since 2017 have found levels of faecal bacteria above health guidelines.

Generally, bacteria in the water is caused by human or animal poo, stormwater runoffs, or wastewater overflows.

It can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses such as diarrhoea and vomiting, respiratory diseases, and various infections, according to Environment Canterbury (ECan).

Supplied These two signs at Akaroa Beach warn that the water is not suitable for swimming.

Because of Akaroa beach’s samples in the past five years, Lawa, an organisation jointly-founded by regional councils, has deemed the beach has long-term poor water quality and is therefore unsuitable for swimming.

Lawa believes there is a more than 10% chance that someone who swims there will get ill.

Shirley Hayward, who is the surface water science team leader at ECan, says five years worth of data is used to determine if places are unsuitable because, “one sample does not always reflect the overall quality”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff At other swimming spots, like Coes Ford, this sign warns of the current toxic algae risk.

“Water quality can change at any time, and samples from different parts of the water can also show different results.”

Lawa publishes all of its water sampling results online and provides an interactive map where each swimming spot gets a red, yellow or green dot (green means it's safe to swim, yellow means proceed with caution while red means don’t swim).

Still, the dot for each spot isn’t always based on the five years of data.

For example, Chamberlains Ford in the Selwyn River has a green dot and eight recent water quality tests have raised no issues. Despite this, water quality over the past five years is still deemed poor as seven out of 88 samples breached E coli guidelines.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Chamberlains Ford, pictured, is currently considered safe for swimming, despite the water quality from the past five years being deemed as “poor”. More recent water quality tests have raised no issues.

“Potentially toxic algae can rapidly bloom to harmful levels,” Lawa also warns on its website.

Interestingly, just 3.5km away from Chamberlains Ford is Coes Ford, which has a red dot. In the past five years, 16 out of 84 water samples have detected E coli above recommended levels.

Meanwhile, Corsair Bay in Lyttelton Harbour, a popular swimming spot, is a good example this year of how quickly water quality can change.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Coes Ford, pictured, is not recommended for swimming by Lawa.

Samples were clear of faecal bacteria for three weeks leading up to Christmas, but then it spiked to unsafe levels on December 29. Since then, four further tests have come back clear of bacteria.

Still, Corsair Bay is overall considered to be not suitable for swimming because of the past five years, where nine out of 92 samples have shown higher-than-permitted levels of faecal bacteria.

Water at about 60 sites across Greater Christchurch and Banks Peninsula is sampled weekly by ECan staff between November and March.

Each sample is collected in a sterile 400ml pottle. The person collecting the sample either uses an extendable pole or wades out to about knee-deep water – and they aim to take a sample from where people are likely to be swimming.

The results, which take about one or two days to come through from a laboratory, are published on Lawa’s website.

While ECan is responsible for the sampling, it is up to health authorities to issue any temporary health warnings to the public, and then up to a local city or district council to put warning signs up.