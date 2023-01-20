New Brighton hot pools closing to public for six weeks for maintenance work

Improvements are going to be made in and around the New Brighton hot pools while the complex is closed for six weeks.

Christchurch’s popular hot pools will soon be closed for six weeks while improvements are carried out.

He Puna Taimona hot pools in New Brighton will close on February 16 and reopen on March 31.

Manager Merryn Skipper said the closure was part of a planned two-yearly maintenance schedule.

During the six-week closure, staff would maintain and replace pool equipment to ensure it was fit for purpose.

“We know how much people love visiting He Puna Taimoana, and while there is never a good time to shut our doors, this is our quietest period,” Skipper said.

“The team looks forward to welcoming you back soon.”

Bookings for visits after the closure period would open about the end of January.