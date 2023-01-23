City suburbs buck national house price trend

Aranui, where home values have had the biggest increase in Christchurch.

A year of unstable house prices has thrown up some surprise results in the Christchurch housing market.

While some suburbs have seen values slump by about 5%, others have seen housing values rise as buyers hunt out affordable neighbourhoods.

According to the latest data from property analyst CoreLogic, some of the city’s cheapest suburbs have bucked the national trend of falling prices.

As 2022 came to an end, median values rose the most in Aranui (up 6.5% over 12 months to $475,300). Values also rose in Wainoni (up 3.2% to $511, 950), Phillipstown (up 2.9% to $440,550), and Linwood (0.7% to $486,200).

Kathryn George/Stuff House prices have fallen on average in Christchurch in the past year, but by less than in other main cities.

Real estate agent Phil Jones, of Ray White in New Brighton, said they were surprised at numbers they were getting to open homes in east Christchurch.

“It’s close to everything. A lot of the homes have been refurbished since the earthquakes. Some of them are almost a new house with a new kitchen and bathroom.

“If you need to get something under $500,000, these suburbs are some of the few places you can buy.”

The biggest falls in median values during the year were in Beckenham, Marshland, Spreydon, and Russley, all with decreases of more than 5%.

Just outside the city, the towns of Darfield, Waikuku, Oxford, and Lincoln had the biggest gains in values, in that order. Rolleston and Kaiapoi both had modest falls of about 1%.

Monique Ford/Stuff Christchurch’s average home value is about $750,000.

Christchurch’s cheapest suburbs were Phillipstown, then Aranui and Linwood.

The dearest suburb was Scarborough, followed by Kennedy’s Bush and then Fendalton.

The average value for Christchurch as 2022 ended was $751,105, according to valuation agency Quotable Value (QV), an annual fall 1.7%.

CoreLogic’s head of research, Nick Goodall, said while Christchurch values had held up better than most of New Zealand, they “hadn’t completely escaped the weakness” of the market.

Values in about a third of the city suburbs and parts of Selwyn and Waimakariri districts rose during the year, and about another third had values fall by less than 2.2%.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Houses in New Zealand are taking 33 days on average to sell.

The price drops in Christchurch were “mild compared to other parts of New Zealand”, Goodall said.

Median home values fell by 10% and 20% in parts of Wellington, with a market Goodall described as “volatile”, while Auckland falls were mostly between 4% and 7%.

CoreLogic’s Mapping the Market report said values were down 5% nationally over the calendar year, with the average New Zealand house price sitting at $956,000 after starting the year at just over $1m.

Goodall described this as a “significant turnaround” after the market grew by 27.6% in 2021.

The property market peaked nationally in March, he said.

In its latest market report, the Real Estate Institute said Canterbury’s median house price in December was $655,000, and homes were taking an average of 33 days to sell.

Olivia Brownie, a Canterbury valuer with QV, said Canterbury was “still showing resilience, despite the number of property listings continuing to increase and properties taking longer to sell”.

“Although sale evidence is proving that the market is still very much in decline, we have further results to show the rate of decline is actually slowing.”

Brownie said “quality homes further up the property ladder” were maintaining their value levels.

On Saturday Stuff reported that plenty of homes were still selling in the $4 million-plus bracket in pockets of the city’s dearest suburbs.

Brownie said mid-range family homes in Canterbury seem to be “more affected by inflationary pressures, with increasing costs having more of an effect”.

Shortages of labour and building materials was slowing construction of new homes, and sales of land, new builds and apartments had slowed, she said.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

Highest Christchurch values (and annual change)

Scarborough $1,774,000 Kennedys Bush $1,663,500 (+ 3.6%) Fendalton $1,640,600 (-0.9%) Merivale $1,424,150 (+1.0%) West Melton $1,280,400 (+4.4%) Strowan $1,250,700$ (-3.4%) Clifton $1,224,750 (-0.3%) Redcliffs $1,170,600 (+1.7%) Prebbleton $1,157,450 (2.4%) Moncks Bay $1,151,450 (+2.1%) Westmorland $1,101,150 (-1.1%) Mt Pleasant $1,098,850 (+0.7%) Cashmere $1,092,800 (-0.6%) Huntsbury $1,092,800 (-0.4%) Sumner $1,091,650 (-4.2%

Lowest Christchurch values (and annual change)

Phillipstown $440,650 (+2.9%) Aranui $475,300 (+6.5%) Linwood $486,200 (+0.7%) Waltham $496,600 (-1.5%) Bromley $511,750 (-4.9%) Wainoni $511,950 (+3.2%) Addington $530,750 (-2.1%) New Brighton $531,350 (-1.5%) Richmond $549,800 (+0.1%) Sydenham $551,100 (-2.2%) Avonside $553,000 (+2.0%) Woolston $554,800 (-2.1%) North Brighton (0.0%) Islington $568,150 (-1.4%) South Brighton $576,150 (-0.8%)