Confusion as systems break down at Christchurch bus station

Commuters look for buses after a system crash caused the central Christchurch bus interchange to close.

Confused passengers have been left milling about outside central Christchurch’s bus interchange after its systems crashed on Sunday afternoon.

The bus station has closed after doors to internal bus bays failed. Passengers are being told to look for their bus on the street outside.

A Red Badge security guard and a driver told Stuff they did not know what was happening. Bus trips cancelled due to the ongoing shortage had added to the disruption.

“The comms are down, that’s all we know. Operations have told us to pick people up outside,” the driver said.

Passenger Ihorangi Reweti Peters said he had been trying to get a Lyttelton bus for “a couple of hours”.

Waiting on Lichfield St, he was reading expected arrival times out to other passengers from an app on his phone.

No-one seemed to know what was happening and they had only heard the whole computer station had crashed and buses were not running to timetables, he said.

Among other passengers, Jo Marsden said the timing was bad with a large cruise ship in at Lyttelton.

Dean Kircher said it was “not good enough” for locals and visitors.

“It’s happened a couple of times. They need to invest more, they need to sort it out. It’s not a good image for Christchurch.”

There was no mention of the problem on either Environment Canterbury’s Metro info website or app by late afternoon, except the existing mention of the driver shortages cancelling some buses.

It wasn’t until about 7.30pm Sunday that Metro Canterbury acknowledged the outage on their Facebook page saying it had been “impacted by a technology outage”.

Environment Canterbury Public Transport general manager Stewart Gibbon said some scheduled maintenance by their supplier had caused an unexpected outage which affected the interchange.

“We have temporarily redirected buses to outside the interchange on Lichfield Street to ensure services and operations can continue. We are pleased to report that services continue to operate as scheduled.

“For customers using Route 17, please continue to use the Hereford Street stop as usual, rather than the interchange.”

Passengers were encouraged to allow an extra 10 minutes for their journeys in the meantime, he said.

If the issue was not resolved by Monday, the Manchester Street Super Stops would function as the temporary interchange location until the issue was resolved, he said.

The Facebook page would be updated again at 9pm Sunday.

The central city has been particularly busy this weekend with the Bread and Circus – World Buskers Festival and other events taking place. Cruise ship Norwegian Spirit was at Lyttelton on Sunday.