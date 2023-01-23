Christchurch bus exchange back up and running after 24-hour closure

With IT issues closing the bus exchange, commuters are having to work out new systems

Questions remain over what caused the technical difficulities that forced the closure of Christchurch’s intercity bus exchange for more than 24 hours.

The facility closed mid-Sunday afternoon and did not reopen until 4.30pm, with Monday morning commuters advised to get up earlier than usual to catch their bus in time for the start of the working week.

Buses had to use the Manchester St Super Stop as a temporary interchange location while the interchange was closed.

Just after 4pm, a statement on the Metro Canterbury Facebook page said the facility’s technology supplier had resolved the issue and the bus exchange would reopen at 4.30pm.

Routes 3, 60, and 80 would continue to use the Manchester St super stops for the rest of Monday, as well as the bus interchange. All three routes would return fully to their normal route on Tuesday, and the Metroinfo counter would also open on Tuesday.

“We thank customers for their patience during this outage and are working closely with our technology supplier to mitigate risk of this kind of outage occurring in the future.”

Metro Canterbury earlier said the building was “impacted by a technology outage”.

On Sunday, Environment Canterbury public transport general manager Stewart Gibbon said some scheduled maintenance by their supplier had caused an unexpected outage which affected the interchange.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cole Humm sits on wooden posts while waiting for his bus, so he doesn't fall asleep waiting for the bus after his night shift.

“The technology system that manages bay allocation and bay door operations at the interchange is not functioning, meaning we are currently unable to operate the interchange effectively and safely,” he said.

Environment Canterbury said further questions from Stuff could not be answered on Monday, and declined to put anyone up for an interview.

“Our focus has been on supporting our supplier to resolve the issue and on maintaining service delivery. We will now turn our focus to understanding the cause of the issue with our supplier and identify any potential mitigations,” a spokesperson said.

On Monday morning, Cole Humm sat on a wooden post on Manchester St so he wouldn’t fall asleep waiting for his bus after a night shift at work.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff With the bus exchange closed due to IT issues, passengers are being collected and dropped off at Manchester St Super Stop, delaying times and traffic.

After being dropped off at an unusual spot the day prior, Humm was 20 minutes late for work.

Bus rider Kayleigh Watford hoped the bus exchange would be fixed soon as she caught a bus from the city centre to get to work in Riccarton.

With different routes having to be taken and times not being displayed, Watford said the Manchester St Super Stop was like waiting for a connecting flight at the airport.

“If you miss your first one it means your second one is messed up,” she said.

Getting on and off at unusual spots is disrupting some people’s daily routines.

An intellectually disabled woman got off the bus on Manchester St and said she was lost due and didn’t know where to go after not getting off at her normal stop.

Regular commuter Mina Morgan was confused and frustrated by the Manchester St Super Stop.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Posters have been put up at the Christchurch bus exchange for the public to be aware of alternative stops.

“Everybody is rushing, everybody is running, everybody is trying to get to work and on time without getting late.”

Morgan said he wanted more structure and organisation if the closure of the interchange was going to continue.

City councillor for Central Ward Jake McLellan said the closure was “frustrating and disappointing”.