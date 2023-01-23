Christchurch bus exchange closed for morning commute

With IT issues closing the bus exchange, commuters are having to work out new systems

Christchurch’s intercity bus exchange is closed again today, with passengers advised to get up earlier to catch their bus in time for the start of the working week.

Buses were using the Manchester St Super Stop as a temporary interchange location after technical difficulties caused the bus exchange in town to close.

On his way home from his night shift, Cole Humm sat on a wooden post on Manchester St, so he wouldn’t fall asleep waiting for his bus.

After being dropped off at an unusual spot the day prior, Humm was 20 minutes late for work.

“If that’s the case tomorrow then I'll have to get an earlier bus”, he said.

Bus rider Kayleigh Watford hoped the bus exchange will be fixed soon as she catches a bus from the city centre to get to work in Riccarton.

“I was coming home from work yesterday, and we drove past it (the interchange) and I thought oh that’s weird, then it pulled in to the Lichfield St stop.”

With different routes having to be taken and times not being displayed, Watford said that the Manchester St Super Stop is like waiting for a connecting flight at the airport.

“If you miss your first one it means your second one is messed up”, she said.

Getting on and off at unusual spots is disrupting some people’s daily routines.

An intellectually disabled woman got off the bus on Manchester St and said she was lost due and didn’t know where to go after not getting off at her normal stop.

Meanwhile, regular commuter Mina Morgan was confused and frustrated by the Manchester St Super Stop.

“Everybody is rushing, everybody is running, everybody is trying to get to work and on time without getting late.”

Morgan said he wanted more structure and organisation if the closure of the interchange is going to continue.

It wasn’t until about 7.30pm on Sunday that Metro Canterbury acknowledged the outage on their Facebook page saying it had been “impacted by a technology outage”.

Environment Canterbury Public Transport general manager Stewart Gibbon said some scheduled maintenance by their supplier had caused an unexpected outage which affected the interchange.

“The technology system that manages bay allocation and bay door operations at the interchange is not functioning, meaning we are currently unable to operate the interchange effectively and safely,” he said.

“Our normal contingency for interchange unavailability has been put in place, meaning the Manchester Street super stops are the designated central city bus stop until this issue is resolved. Route 17 customers should use the route’s stops on Hereford Street” he said.

When asked by Stuff when the bus exchange would reopen, Environment Canterbury said the Metro Canterbury facebook page would be updated as news comes to hand.

Councillor for Central Ward, Jake McLellan said the closure was “frustrating and disappointing”.