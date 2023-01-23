New offices, rooftop bar for heritage building

An artist's impression of the renovated former State Insurance building on Worcester St.

The owners of one Christchurch’s “dirty 30” heritage buildings behind barriers since the earthquakes have revealed their renovation plans.

The art deco style office block, at 116 Worcester St by Tramway Lane, is due to reopen in 2024 with a restored facade, six floors of offices and hospitality outlets at street level. A new top storey will be added with a rooftop bar.

The building's interior is being cleared out now in preparation for strengthening and restoration. In the meantime it remains behind shipping containers with broken windows and a graffitied exterior.

The concrete building dates from in the 1930s, when it was built as government insurance offices. An extension was added to the southern end in the 1970.

Supplied/Stuff An artist's impression of the rooftop bar planned for 116 Worcester St.

It is listed as a “highly significant” building in the Christchurch City Council’s district plan. It is also on the council’s so-called “Dirty 30” list of sites considered to be holding back the city’s rebuild.

At the time of the earthquakes more than a decade ago, the building was used as an art and design college and owned by the family of late property developer and motorcycle designer John Britten.

The family sold it in 2019 for $6.6 million after settling a protracted insurance dispute.

Liz McDonald/Stuff The building now, sitting behind shipping containers.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The building pictured in early 2021.

The property is owned by Christchurch engineers Callum Pithie and Zac Staples, under the name 116 Worcester St Ltd.

They are restoring the building as a joint venture with the Russell Group, which has completed renovation projects in Christchurch, Auckland and Sydney.

The project is a major one and is expected to take until the second half of 2024.

It will be done with the help of a $600,000 heritage strengthening grant approved by the city council three year ago.

Leasing agent Brynn Burrows, of real estate firm Colliers, said they were talking to one potential office tenant, and had received inquiries from other potential occupants.

The ground floor would house a cafe and maybe a bar, while the owners would operate the rooftop bar, he said.

The city has two other rooftop bars, both opened post-quake. They are Mr Brightside in the former Public Trust building on Oxford Tce, and Pink Lady above the Muse hotel in Manchester St.

Supplied Tenants are being sought for the building now.

Brynn said early work was under way now on the project, which has building consent.

“They are getting into the work now. They are not having to wait for tenants.”

The building is next door to the former Trinity Church, which has been partly restored by the Christchurch Heritage Trust, with the repaired Old Government Building on the other side.

Together they form one of the city’s few remaining complete heritage streetscapes.