Astronomer meet up set to bring over a million bucks to Christchurch

The MOA-II telescope at the University of Canterbury Mt John Observatory near Lake Tekapo will be “an ideal knowledge hub” for the Extreme Solar Systems V conference.

Hundreds of astronomers from around the world will come to Christchurch next year, and are tipped to bring more than $1 million with them.

The Extreme Solar Systems V conference invites over 500 delegates from the United States, Canada, South America, and Europe who focus on the study of exoplanets outside the solar system.

The five-day-long event will be hosted at Te Pae, the Christchurch convention centre, in March next year.

ChristchurchNZ head of business events Megan Crum said the international conference had an expected economic impact of $1.1m for the region and “boosts Christchurch's reputation as a knowledge and experience hub”.

“This is a chance for them to see systems that can only be viewed from the Southern Hemisphere.”

Tourism New Zealand general manager Bjoern Spreitzer said the benefits would extend beyond just tourism, as experts would be looking to invest in Canterbury’s “growing space sector”.

New Zealand's premier astronomical research centre, the University of Canterbury’s Mt John Observatory near Lake Tekapo, will be visited during the conference.

Crum said the centre, set within the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, was “an ideal knowledge hub for this conference”.

The reserve is the southern hemisphere’s largest at 4367km² and one of only eight in the world.

Dr Michele Bannister, from the University of Canterbury’s astronomy faculty, said the university was excited to bring the Extreme Solar System conference to New Zealand for “top astronomers to connect, and help expand our planetary and exoplanetary research”.