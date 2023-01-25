Chlorine set to remain in North Canterbury town's water, according to draft decision

The Waimakariri District Council has filed an exemption application to remove chlorine from six of the district’s water supplies.

A small North Canterbury town wants chlorine removed from its water, but a national water regulator believes it must remain for now.

The water in Cust has been chlorinated since November 2020, but the Waimakariri District Council filed an application last year to remove it.

Just before Christmas, new national water regulator Taumata Arowai declined the application in a draft decision.

Taumata Arowai said if chlorine was removed, the supply could not be operated in a way that would ensure consumers get safe drinking water.

The decision said if “a number of matters” were addressed, an exemption “might” be granted. Taumata Arowai’s decision is only a draft.

A Waimakariri District Council spokesperson said the council had been invited to meet with Taumata Arowai to discuss and respond to the decision before it is finalised.

The Cust water supply provides water to more than 300 people and the council believe it has low overall risk.

Supplied This is part of the draft decision on the chlorine exemption application for the Cust water supply.

“We believe we have, and can continue to maintain, high quality and safe drinking water for our residents without the use of chlorine,” the spokesperson said.

“Our community has expressed a strong desire for water to remain chlorine-free and we are committed to working proactively with Taumata Arowai on the exemption process.”

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said Taumata Arowai’s decision was a draft and the regulator was “seeking further input” from the council.

“I know our staff are keen to work alongside Taumata Arowai to respond to the report and learn what we can to strengthen the case for our chlorine exemptions overall.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon says his residents don't want chlorine in their water.

Gordon said Waimakariri residents had made it clear that they do not want chlorinated water.

“The council is doing everything we can to ensure that happens.”

Chlorine, a widely used safety measure to prevent contamination, is now compulsory for large public water supplies, thanks to a new law introduced late last year.

In the draft decision for Cust, Taumata Arowai said the supply appeared to be run in a good practice manner and many risks were adequately managed.

Carys Monteath/Stuff The Waimakariri District Council is yet to hear back about five other chlorine exemption applications for Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Woodend-Pegasus, Oxford and Waikuku Beach.

But, Taumata Arowai still identified 15 factors underpinning its decision to not grant a chlorine exemption.

“There are several major and minor factors ... which affect the provision of safe drinking water to consumers,” the draft decision said.

The decision contained concerns about the source water for the supply and whether it contained human enteric viruses. It said the council’s monitoring and modelling of this was not sufficient.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Geoff Butcher and Geoff Mavromatis say new water regulations - and its chlorine requirements - are not needed for their long-running community water schemes. (First published June 2022)

Source water and abstraction risks were “inadequately understood or managed” and water loss from the supply was “not sufficiently understood and unacceptably high”, it said.

The decision also criticised the council’s drinking water safety plan, saying it had “various inconsistencies and discrepancies” and it was not clear about how to manage additional risks from having no chlorine.

There were also “significant gaps” that needed to be addressed to ensure the water complied with all legislative requirements on an ongoing basis, it said.

Taumata Arowai’s draft decision applies only to the water supply in Cust.

The Waimakariri District Council has submitted five other exemption applications for the water supplies of Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Woodend-Pegasus, Oxford and Waikuku Beach.

The decision on the Cust chlorine exemption follows another draft decision in December, when Taumata Arowai declined a chlorine exemption application from the Selwyn District Council for the Rakaia Huts community.

The Christchurch City Council has yet to get a decision on its chlorine exemption application for the Kainga/Brooklands water zone.