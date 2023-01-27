Animal welfare concerns raised at council-owned wildlife park in Christchurch

Animal activists are concerned about the conditions for the animals at the wildlife park at Christchurch's Spencer Park.

Ducks without somewhere to swim, a rabbit with a claw growing into its skin, and limited food and water access for animals.

The health and wellbeing of animals at Seafield Wildlife Park at Christchurch’s Spencer Park is keeping two animal lovers awake at night – and they say their offers of help have been falling on deaf ears at the Christchurch City Council-owned facility.

One of the most horrifying sights was seeing a duck eat a sparrow because it was so hungry, North Canterbury Chicken Rescue founder Amanda Gill said.

“A duck doesn’t usually eat meat but it was chasing sparrows for food.”

READ MORE:

* Meet the 'rabbit lady' - Christchurch's rabbit rescuer

* Western Springs Park rabbit shoot postponed again over fears for dumped pets

* Auckland Council removes nearly 100 pets from 'rabbit sanctuary' house



SARAH COOK/Stuff Christchurch Rabbit Rescue chief executive Lucy Bell with Fred the rescued rabbit.

The welfare violations she saw included no food being available for the birds, no accessible water for smaller birds, and no area for the water fowl to swim.

“There’s a pond there, but it’s dry.”

She said there wasn’t a good feeling about the park.

“There’s something missing here that should be here.”

Her concerns had been raised with the Christchurch City Council, but she felt it didn’t take her concerns seriously.

SARAH COOK Bell rescued Fred from the park after finding him lethargic, unresponsive and soiled. She says he had no appetite and she had to force him to eat. “Anyone would go, that’s a red flag.”

SPCA chief executive Gabby Clezy said the charity was “aware of concerns and is making inquiries”.

Christchurch Rabbit Rescue chief executive Lucy Bell said she saw multiple welfare issues with the rabbits in enclosures, including lack of water and a dew claw on one that was so long “it was wrapping around his paw and into the flesh on the top”.

Some of her welfare concerns were also supported by SPCA best practice guidelines.

The rabbits were kept in separate enclosures, and the SPCA advocated for pet rabbits to be desexed “before they reached puberty”.

Bell believed the rabbits were not desexed so approached the council offering to help to neuter them for their health. She said in response, a staff member offered to euthanise the female rabbit and keep the male.

SARAH COOK The park has been a facility for animals since the 1970s, but some say it’s time it closed down.

“They thought my point of view was around stopping breeding, but it’s for their health anyway. Uterine cancer affects 80% of females. It’s preventable, you just have to spay them.”

Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the staff and contractors who looked after the animals did not have “formal animal husbandry qualifications” so vet services were frequently used to support good practice.

The SPCA website states rabbits should “only be kept as companions when a person has the knowledge, ability, and means to provide them with a good life where they experience positive welfare and their physical, health, and behavioural needs are met”.

Bell said she felt “completely quite helpless”.

“Animals are not having a good time. Who wants to go where the animals are depressed.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge says concerns raised by the public have been followed up and the council is improving the animals’ welfare.

She said multiple people who had approached her with concerns, and questioned “why are my rates going towards this”.

“I’d be infuriated if this is what my rates are paying for.”

It should be shut down, she said.

The wildlife park has been functioning since the 1970s with various animals. There are currently guinea fowl, chickens, roosters, a variety of aviary birds, ducks, sheep, pigs and rabbits.

Following concerns raised about the park, Rutledge said council staff had been working closely with the rabbit rescue group and the SPCA for “a number of weeks”. Bell said the first she heard from the council was on Wednesday.

The SPCA had also been assisting with checks, Rutledge said.