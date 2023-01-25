Roof fire in Dunedin sparks large call out

Multiple fire crews and ambulances turnout to a building fire on Frasers Rd in Dunedin.

Four fire crews are battling a blaze in the roof of a single-storey building in Dunedin.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to a report of a house fire on Frasers Rd, Glenross at 6.55pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said there was an early indication that someone was possibly in the building, but crews confirmed no-one was at the property.

Fire crews from Roslyn, Dunedin, Willowbanks and Lookoutpoint were at the scene extinguishing the blaze in the ceiling.