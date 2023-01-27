Crusaders rugby fans clock up metres and money for child cancer

Roman Thorpe, 11, takes the baton on a lap of the Crusaders complex in Christchurch as part of the rugby club’s Long Run fundraiser for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Hundreds of rugby fans strapped on their runners and pounded the Crusaders training grounds to raise money for Kiwi children diagnosed with cancer.

The Long Run, a Crusaders’ community fundraising event, took place at Rugby and Malvern parks in Christchurch on Friday fundraising for the Child Cancer Foundation.

The event started and ends when a baton is carried around the 1km long course 153 times, but it’s the total laps by the Crusaders crew and fans running alongside it that stack up the funds – raising $1 for each lap.

More than 2000 laps had been notched up eight hours after the event started at 6am, and the event’s Givealittle page had ticked over more than $24,000.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Crusaders academy manager Aaron Webb, centre, ran more than a full marathon by lunchtime on Friday.

Crusaders academy manager Aaron Webb previously ran more than 100km for the foundation in March last year, and came up with the idea of creating a “full noise” Crusaders-led community event to help “families at the start of a long and difficult journey”.

Webb took the baton for its first lap on Friday and went on to clock up a full 42km marathon by lunchtime.

“I’m going to keep going,” Webb said in-between breaths.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Crusaders player and Child Cancer Foundation ambassador Richie Mo’unga was at the event before dawn to see Aaron Webb take the baton on its first lap.

“It's been unbelievable, more than we could ever have wished for in terms of the community coming out and the laps we've been able to run.”

Crusaders players, including Child Cancer Foundation ambassador Richie Mo’unga, were at the event completing laps and meeting fans and families affected by cancer.

“We’re really happy that we can help these families, they’re going through such a challenging time, and we’d do anything we can to help,” Webb said.

Crusaders Christchurch boy Ari Marino, 8, will take the baton on its last lap.

Christchurch 8-year-old Ari Marino has the honour of taking the baton on its 153rd lap, expected around 8pm, running for his friend who was diagnosed with leukaemia four years ago.

The youngster had completed a half-marathon in laps at the halfway mark.

Webb said Ari was “a phenomenal young guy and he really puts it in perspective”.