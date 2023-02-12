Restored heritage building that spent a decade behind scaffolding features lights honouring city's lost bars

The newly-restored building at 96 Lichfield St is welcoming new hospitality and retail tenants for its opening early next year.

New hospitality and retail tenants are being sought for a newly-restored heritage building in central Christchurch.

The building at 96 Lichfield St – owned by Christchurch property investor and landlord Liz Harris and daughter and son-in-law Jenna and Ben Dwan – was hidden by scaffolding for a decade after the Canterbury quakes.

The scaffolding came off early last year, revealing the restored marble facade.

Jenna Dwan said the ground floor would be a mixture of hospitality and retail – with businesses opening by early 2024 – while the above floors would be accommodation.

The wider area is also getting an upgrade, with the city council improving parking, landscaping and traffic lights on Lichfield St.

“It’s exciting, it’s going to look amazing,” Dwan said.

In the meantime, a set of LED lights on the side of the building are bringing party vibes back to an area that lost its buzz in the quakes.

STACY SQUIRES Owners of the former Livingspace building in Lichfield St, Christchurch, are celebrating the reveal of the stunning marble facade after a decade under wraps.

Bar hoppers and clubbers spent many nights at the neighbouring Sol Square, so a lights display on the side of 96 Lichfield St are being used to pay homage to the area’s past.

The building now has six giant equaliser bars – visualising music frequencies – facing Manchester St that have been putting on a night show for more than a fortnight​.

The lights are “a nod to Sol Square and Lordships Lane, which used to be there,” Dwan said.

SUPPLIED Lights on the side of the restored building bring the party vibe back to the fallen Sol Square district at night.

They were also a “more modern version” of the black musical notes that hung on a gold wall in the laneway before the quakes, she said.

The bars are visible during the day, part of the different coloured cladding on the building’s exterior, but have recently been turned on at night to reveal the LED strip lights between the panels, which are permanently wired in.

“We realised they really needed to be lit up in order to be seen – that’s how we ended up with the LEDs.”

Martin van Beynen/Stuff Jenna Dwan, front, supervised the repair and refurbishment of 96 Lichfield St. Pictured with building crew members, from left, Simon Mayes, Steve Broadbent and Blake Patterson.

The system was designed to move to the beat of music and could be turned off and on, and activated for various times and durations, Dwan said.

Set up to a computer programme, “the bars will beat to the sound of the song”.

The lights have been on from 7pm to midnight, “to see if people enjoyed it”, she said.

“If they do well we’ll leave it, if they want it on less, we can trim it down as well.”