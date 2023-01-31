One person seriously hurt in car crash in Governors Bay

One person has been seriously injured in a crash in Governors Bay on Tuesday night.

One person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle car crash in Governors Bay, near Christchurch.

The crash happened near the Governors Bay Rd and Dyers Pass Rd intersection at about 6pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed for most of the evening and police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said initial reports suggested a person was trapped in a car that had gone off the road and down a bank.

He said trucks from Governor’s Bay and Christchurch Central stations attended, but on arrival discovered the person was not trapped.

Fire and Emergency assisted with the assessment and initial first aid before police and ambulance took over, he said.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit had been notified.