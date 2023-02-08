Ignoring a no junk mail sign in Christchurch could soon cost $20,000

The Christchurch City Council is amalgamating waste laws, and hopes to crack down on junk mail and rubbish left around charity donation boxes. (File photo)

Junk mail, dumping around donation boxes and stray shopping trolleys are all on the Christchurch City Council’s hit list for new waste bylaws.

Regulations requiring supermarkets to retrieve trolleys did not make the cut, but new rules addressing litter at charity donation boxes and junk mail are in the mix as the council asks for the public’s views on the Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2023.

The bylaw will also allow for the regulation of waste collection services and operations, greater flexibility on kerbside bin sizes and for what the council says is the likely introduction of a nationwide container return scheme.

The council currently has two waste bylaws: the Waste Management Bylaw 2009 and the Cleanfill and Waste Handling Operations Bylaw 2015. Both were due for review by 2025, but the council brought this forward and is now replacing both bylaws with the proposed one.

Council resource recovery manager Ross Trotter said the new bylaw was created in response to changes under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008, the council’s own Waste Management and Minimisation Plan and Climate Resilience Strategy, expected changes to the national waste management framework, and an “identified need for better integration in all aspects of waste management”.

Some of the changes are cosmetic, such as reviewing outdated references, changing wording to improve enforceability, and updating definitions.

Staff had identified the need to address several issues with the current bylaws, including provisions to allow residents to opt out of kerbside collection in certain circumstances, such as when collectors can’t access an area, and more bin options, as well as ways to address problems caused by junk mail and litter around donation boxes.

STUFF The Red Cross estimates it has spent thousands removing illegally dumped items from its Browns Bay car park in Wilk Lane over the past two years. The shop has closed, but the "donations" keep coming. (Video first published in November 2018)

Anyone depositing, causing, permitting or authorising the deposit of junk mail in any letterbox marked “no circulars”, “no junk mail”, “addressed mail only” or similar would be liable for a fine up to $20,000, as would anyone allowing any “flag, banner, bunting, balloon, sign, poster, leaflet or similar” to become litter without taking all steps “to the satisfaction of the council” to prevent it.

Other enforcement measures under the bylaw include the non collection of kerbside bins if the “contents or placement” do not comply, the withdrawal or suspension of the service and hefty fines, and trespass notices for people using “community collection points” inappropriately.

The collection points will be provided at a cost for residents in some areas where kerbside collection is not provided, and are already in use in some parts of the Banks Peninsula.

The bylaw also includes requirements for waste management plans for some residential developments of more than 10 units, demolition and construction activities, and large scale events (more than 1000 people), events funded or sponsored by the council, or where previous or similar events caused “waste-related problems.”

The council considered but did not adopt a clause that would have required the owners of shopping trolleys to collect them from public places within a specified time.

Council staff decided it would not be more effective than current voluntary approaches and “may be perceived as heavy-handed”.

It is anticipated the council will make a decision on the final bylaw in mid-2023.