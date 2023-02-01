New 'raised' bump will make busy intersection safer, but the mayor isn't a fan

A controversial speed bump, similar to this one at the intersection of Lincoln Rd and Barrington St, is planned for Shirley, near the Homebase shopping centre.

A plan for an enlarged speed bump to slow traffic at a busy Christchurch intersection has angered some councillors, including the mayor, for its lack of consultation.

The intersection of Briggs, Marshland, and Lake Terrace roads in Shirley, near the Homebase shopping centre, will soon have a “raised safety platform”.

This increases the height of the whole intersection, meaning anyone who goes through it will have to slow down for a noticeable bump before entering. A similar platform has already been added to the intersection of Lincoln Rd, Barrington St and Whiteleigh Ave in Addington.

Council staff say the platforms could reduce death and serious injuries by up to 40%.

Mayor Phil Mauger is not a fan.

“I’m happy with the redesign for the whole intersection [in Shirley], except for the proposal that we put the raised intersection in as we did in Lincoln Rd,” Mauger said.

“It’s attracted a lot of negative press for us.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger, right, with councillor Kelly Barber.

Mauger said he was worried the council would soon be spending “a lot of money on a lot of intersections”. The platforms were built with asphalt and “it doesn’t come cheap”, he said.

The Shirley upgrade, which also includes new kerbs and a painted cycleway, will cost $400,000. It is being funded by the Government.

Work is expected to get under way later this year.

The platform in Shirley – and community consultation about it – has frustrated some councillors.

Seventeen stakeholders were emailed and fliers were dropped into 47 letterboxes of nearby residents.

From that, the council received just four submissions. Two questioned the need for the safety improvements and another only asked a question.

Councillor Aaron Keown said the council did not have a mandate to install the platforms.

“We should ask the public,” he said. “I’m very happy to be proven wrong.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Councillor Aaron Keown says the council does not have a mandate to install raised safety platforms at intersections.

Keown claimed if they were installed across the city, the road toll would not reduce. He also said police would take longer to get to people’s homes.

Councillor Yani Johanson said he could not understand how “a significant visible change” would only lead to 47 households being contacted.

“We need to spend more time engaging with people in this local community.”

Councillor Kelly Barber said it was “debatable” whether the safety platform was needed at the Shirley intersection.

He wanted to see “a broader conversation with the public” about the platforms.

Other councillors backed the platform for its safety features.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Deputy mayor Pauline Cotter says slowing traffic down at the lights “is the only way to really do it”.

Deputy mayor Pauline Cotter said the council employed transport experts to devise solutions for high-risk areas.

“And that solution is to slow traffic down at the lights and I think this is the only way to really do it.”

Councillor Tim Scandrett said the residents living near the Lincoln Rd raised intersection found it much safer. “Lincoln Rd’s fantastic,” he said.

Councillor Melanie Coker said the council should always vote in favour of safety.

Council figures showed 12 crashes resulting in injuries were recorded at the Shirley intersection between 2010 and 2019.

Council transport boss Lynette Ellis said the council was only slowing the traffic down, not preventing access anywhere.

“We are saying ‘please go a little bit slower because this is [an] intersection that has a higher collective risk’.”

“We are reminding [the public] of that through a physical measure.”