Emergency services responded to a gas leak and closed part of Riccarton Rd in Christchurch on Thursday morning.

One of Christchurch’s busiest roads has reopened after a partial closure due to a gas leak.

Emergency services responded at 9.15am on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said a gas main had ruptured and gas company Rockgas had attended.

A police spokesperson said they were at the scene, along with Fenz, for traffic control.