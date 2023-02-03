'It’s been an absolute privilege': Superintendent John Price leaves police for Civil Defence

Superintendent John Price has announced he is leaving the New Zealand police after 36 years of service. (File photo)

After 36 years of service to New Zealand police, Canterbury police boss John Price has announced he’s about to take on a new career path.

From March 12, the current police superintendent and Canterbury district commander will take on the roles of Civil Defence emergency management director and deputy chief executive at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

Price had extensive experience and leadership with emergency operations for police and was honoured and excited about his new leadership role at NEMA.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to serve in New Zealand police and our community for the last 36 years,” Price said in a statement.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price says the March 15 terror attack was the toughest day of his police career. (First published April 2019)

“I’m extremely grateful to the talented, professional and dedicated staff I’ve had the pleasure of working with throughout my career and the exceptional partners who have all worked together for a safer and better community.”

Price helped lead police’s response to several significant emergencies in Canterbury, including the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, the Kaikōura/Hurunui earthquake in 2016, the 2017 Port Hill fires and the 2019 terrorist attack.

“I have seen the very best elements of extraordinary people and communities demonstrating courage, compassion and hope for our community by our community and to be part of that and witness this first-hand has been my greatest reward,” he said.

NZ Police/Supplied Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster with Price at the 2022 Operation Deans Awards.

Price was deployed to Thailand in 2005 following the Boxing Day tsunami. He worked as the ante-mortem commander in the international disaster victim identification team as part of Operation Phuket.

He was made an Officer of the Most Venerable Order of St John (OStJ) in 2020 and became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in 2021.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said Price made an enormous contribution to New Zealand police during his 36 years of service.