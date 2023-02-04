Shark 'chilling' at Waimairi Beach forces swimmers out of the water

Swimmers were evacuated from the surf at Waimairi Beach on Christchurch's scorching Saturday. (File photo)

A shark sighting during a surf life saving competition saw swimmers and competitors flee the water at Waimairi beach, in Christchurch’s north-east.

Regional manager for Surf Life Saving NZ Stu Bryce said the event guards spotted the shark in the water during Saturday’s competition.

“The lifeguards brought everyone in from the competition and those swimming around it.”

The Canterbury Championships continued on the beach while the guards followed protocol and waited 30 minutes before reassessing the situation.

Bryce said the shark was “chilling” between North New Brighton and Waimairi beaches.

It is understood the shark was spotted twice at Waimairi and once at North New Brighton late on Saturday morning forcing evacuations at both beaches.

A shark warning is now in place on the New Zealand “safe swim” website alerting beach goers to the recent activity.

Christchurch has been having record temperatures over the last couple of days, including Friday’s scorching 33.6C.

With the hot weather comes more swimmers and Bryce had a clear message for Cantabrians.

“We want everyone to enjoy it [the beach]and make it home at the end of the day, please remind your mates to swim between the flags and if you can't then be really mindful and look out for one another.”

Surf lifeguards are on patrol at Waimairi from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.