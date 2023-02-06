Cookie Time celebrates milestone 40th birthday with two new products

Guy Pope-Mayell with the Cookie Time road trip ute that will be touring the country for two weeks in celebration of the kiwi business turning 40 on Tuesday.

A supersized Cookie Time cookie is about to hit the shelves to celebrate the kiwi brand’s 40th birthday on Tuesday, and a second “top secret” product will be released later this month.

Famous for its large size and generous chocolate bits, the iconic 85g original chocolate chunk cookie was first baked in 1983, and 40 years on the classic is getting a 40% supersize to an eye-watering 120g.

The waist-busting special will be baked this week, and will be ready for shelves and cookies munchers the following week for a limited time.

“Our birthday mantra is ‘go big or go home’, so what better way to celebrate than to go even bigger on the cookie that launched our business,” Pope-Mayell said.

But the mega birthday edition cookie is only the first surprise for the business that started small in Christchurch and is now a multi-million-dollar operation sending products across the world.

On February 21 Cookie Time is releasing a “top secret” brand-new product that has been three years in the making, Pope-Mayell said.

In a nod to the business’s humble roots – delivering freshly baked cookies to 70 Christchurch dairies each morning – on Tuesday the brand’s co-founder and managing directer Guy Pope-Mayell will head off on a two-week national road trip delivering a new secret product to the business’s 51 franchised distributors.

Cookie Time/Stuff The Cookie Time birthday edition cookie is 40% bigger than the original. It is the first of two new products released in February marking the special birthday milestone.

In the back of the Cookie Time ute that will be touring the country, will be a secret stash of the new product that is something “completely new for Cookie Time and New Zealand”, Pope-Mayell said.

He is keeping tight-lipped on its details until the release.

The company is “so confident” the new product could be as big of a success as the original chocolate chunk cookie, they’ve produced half a million units of it.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Cookie Time Japan operations manager Jason Allen, left, with customers and workers at the Cookie Time store in Tokyo. (Photo first published 2019)

The Christchurch-born family business has held the same shareholding for 40 years. It was founded by Guy’s older brother Michael Mayell, and Guy came on board within a year. They were aged 21 and 19 at the time.

Kiwi ingenuity had the young lads using ice cream scoops to measure cookie dough, paint scrapers to get them off oven trays, and a customised bread slicer to cut big chunky chocolate pieces.

Fast-forward four decades, sales are worth $55m, growing at 25% per annum, and they sell to both domestic and international markets. Cookie Time is currently exported to 10 countries, with plans to expand to 20 by the end of 2023.

The business opened a specialist store, or Cookie Time Cookie Bar, in Queenstown in 2010, followed by one in Tokyo store in 2013, and Dunedin in 2022.

Pope-Mayell said the business was hiring 30 more staff and creating a new afternoon shift at their Christchurch bakery to keep up with the demand.

Looking back on their 40 years, Pope-Mayell said holding the Guinness World Record entry for making the world’s biggest cookie in 1996 was “a crazy moment”. The 487.15 square metre cookie held the record for 12 years.

Pope-Mayell said they would open a Cookie Bar in Christchurch within five years.