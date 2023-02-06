The first call came just before midnight, a fire had spread 100 metres by 30 metres near the river bed.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to two large vegetation fires in Canterbury.

The first call came just before midnight on Sunday, a fire had spread to 100 metres by 30 metres near the Ashley River bed.

The blaze spread further but was contained after midnight, Fire and Emergency spokesperson Alex Norris said.

Shortly after, a fire, about 200 metres by 200 metres, took hold about 2km down from the first, Norris said.

Both fires were contained and extinguished, and the last fire crew left about 6am on Monday.

Norris said it was “odd” to have two vegetation fires at that time of the night.

A wildfire investigator would examine the scene to determine the causes of the fires on Tuesday.