Youths spend hours on roof of justice facility after breaking out of unit

Emergency services were called to an incident at youth justice facility Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo in Rolleston on Monday night. (File photo)

Five young people spent a number of hours on the roof of a Canterbury youth justice facility after breaking out from their unit.

A staff member was injured as they helped bring the group down during the incident on Monday.

The break-out occurred at Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo Youth Justice Facility in Rolleston near Christchurch, Oranga Tamariki confirmed.

Deputy chief executive of service delivery Rachel Leota said five rangatahi left their unit and accessed a roof just after 8.30pm.

“All five were able to be brought down from the roof with assistance by members of the police just before midnight.”

One worker received minor injuries in the incident and a young person was taken into police custody.

Fire and Emergency also helped police.

Alden Williams/Stuff Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Rolleston is the only Oranga Tamariki youth justice residence in the South Island. (File photo)

The youth facility has capacity for 40 rangatahi and is one of four Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences in New Zealand – the only one in the South Island.

Leota said Oranga Tamariki will be conducting a review into the incident.