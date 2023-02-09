Christchurch's first excess water bills will arrive in the coming weeks

The maximum water bill for a Christchurch household is expected to be about $400.

Christchurch residents using excess amounts of water can expect to receive a bill in the coming weeks.

It is not yet known how many people will get a bill, but the Christchurch City Council says the average charge is likely to be $83 and the maximum about $400.

The council introduced an excess water charge in October and the first bills were due to be sent out in the second half of January, but they have been delayed until “around February 20”.

Council chief financial officer Leah Scales​ said the council was still working through the final testing of a new system. The testing had been postponed because the city’s revaluation data had to be loaded into the system and that took priority.

There were also some delays in the meter reading data being received for December and January due to the holiday period, Scales said.

Under the new rules, people will be charged a fixed rate of $1.35 for every 1000 litres they use over the 700 litre limit, which is the equivalent of 100 toilet flushes.

Bills will not be sent out for $25 or less, so people will have to use more than 900 litres each day over 90 days to receive a bill. Once a bill goes above $25, the person will be charged for all usage above 700 litres.

About 30,000 homes across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula used an average of more than 700 litres a day during the 2020-21 summer.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Phil Yarrall is refusing to mow his berm in protest of the Christchurch City Council charging people for excess water use. (Video first published in November, 2022)

The council introduced the charge following public consultation because a small number of households were using a large amount of water and were putting a heavy burden on parts of the water supply network.

However, some residents have labelled the charge as unfair, especially since almost a quarter (25,295) of Christchurch households will not be charged because they share a meter with their neighbours.

Some say the council should not charge anyone until it can charge everyone for using too much water.

There are 111,979 single residential connections in the city and only these people will be charged if they use excess water.

Resident Phil Yarrall stopped mowing his verge in October to protest the charge, which he believes is discriminatory, arbitrary in its application and nothing more than a creeping tax.

Yarrall said this week that he still had not mowed his verge, which was now about knee-height. He was watering it so it did not become a fire hazard.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch man Graeme Niles has water tanks that he uses to hand water some of his plants.

Others have reduced their water usage to avoid a bill and adopted water-saving techniques.

Christchurch Central MP and newly-minted Minister of Consumer Affairs Duncan Webb publicly expressed concern about the excess water charge last week, but when asked if he would take his concern any further, his press secretary said it was a matter for the local government minister.

The regulation of pricing and charging of local government water services did not sit within his ministerial portfolio, they said.

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty​ said he was unable to intervene, nor would it be appropriate for a minister to do so.

“This is a matter for the council in consultation with its community.”

The office of the auditor-general confirmed it had not received any complaints about the charge.

City councillor Sam MacDonald, who has never been in favour of the charge, said he did not think it was fair that some people were charged and others were not, just because the council’s metering infrastructure was not up to scratch.

He said the charge should go back out to public consultation as part of the council’s annual budget discussion in the coming months.

Some households could be eligible for a remission, including families with more than eight members, if the high use is due to a personal medical condition, or if the high use was caused by a leak that was repaired promptly.