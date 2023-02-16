Efforts under way to eradicate sea lavender from Christchurch river

A volunteer dug this sea lavender weed out of the lower reaches of the Heathcote River a year ago.

Volunteers and council rangers may be getting on top of an invasive weed in the lower Ōpāwaho-Heathcote River in Christchurch.​

In 2018, they pulled about 650 sea lavender​ plants out of the mudflats in Ferrymead-Heathcote. Two years ago, they found and destroyed 1095.

But last year, they destroyed 540 and this year’s annual effort resulted in 235 finds.

In 2018, Christchurch City Council ecologist Kristina Macdonald​ said there were once “thousands” of the plants in the area.

“By the numbers, we're heading in the right direction, but I think [eradication] it's still many years away,” Pieter Borcherds,​ a team leader in council’s regional parks team, said a year ago.

Eradication might happen faster if more resources were available, he said.

“Sea lavender grows in clumps, eventually spreading out to form a dense mat,” according to an Environment Canterbury-Weedbusters​ info sheet from 2004.

“It crowds out existing native plant species and prevents native species from establishing.”

It had a deep tap root, which had to be dug out entirely to prevent regrowth.

Stuff Sea lavender samples dug out the Heathcote River year ago. The flowers look very similar to garden statice flowers, though smaller.

It typically grew on “river islands just above the high tide mark”, according to an iNaturalist page devoted to it. It withstood high levels of salt, as well as bitter cold winters and baking summers.

The first discovery of sea lavender in New Zealand was in the lower Heathcote in 1998. It has since been found in Akaroa Harbour, near French Farm​ and Barrys Bay.​ The Department of Conservation (DOC) was handling those incursions.

In 2005, Mike Wilcox​ came across an “extensive colony” in the Ahuriri Estuary,​Napier. DOC and volunteers target the weed.

Other plants were sometimes named “sea lavender”, including statice.​ It’s legally sold in garden shops in New Zealand.

The Heathcote weed (Limonium companyonis)​ grew naturally in southern Europe, and was sometimes known as “riviera sea lavender”.​

This sea lavender had strong tap roots, leathery green leaves arranged in a rosette and small purple-pink flowers arranged on a flowering stalk, according to the 2004 info sheet.

“Flowers look very similar to garden statice flowers, though smaller.”