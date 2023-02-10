Plans for housing intensification in Christchurch scaled back

Intensification is already happening in areas close to public transport routes and shopping centres including in Linwood, near Eastgate.

Plans to intensify housing across Christchurch have been radically scaled back as the city council attempts to find a more palatable approach.

In September last year, the council controversially decided not to adopt the Government’s new density rules, which would have allowed up to three homes of three storeys each on most sections across the city.

The decision, made a month before the local government election, was a direct response to strong public pressure not to support the new rules.

Council staff have since come up with an alternative plan and the council will vote on it on March 1.

READ MORE:

* 400 new Christchurch homes in limbo over housing density stand-off

* New housing intensification rules 'never made sense' for Christchurch, mayor says

* Mayor's plea for special treatment on housing, not Government intervention

* Christchurch seeks bespoke plan after 'no' vote on housing density

* Residents still in dark over investigation into city's refusal to implement housing density rule



Staff are proposing to restrict intensification to around the central city, shopping centres and within a “walkable” distance of core public transport routes. A higher density of housing is already allowed in most of these areas, when compared to the rest of the city.

Full details of the new plans were requested by Stuff, but council planning and consents head John Higgins said they would not be available until the March 1 meeting agenda was released in late February.

When asked what was classed as a “walkable distance”, Higgins said it was still being finalised by staff and would form part of the March report.

However, mayor Phil Mauger said during an earlier interview the new proposals included areas about 800m either side of the likes of Papanui Rd and Riccarton Rd.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Residents in the council chamber in September 2022 urge councillors to oppose the Government-directed density rules.

He said staff had “thought right outside the box” when coming up with the new proposals.

“I really take my hat off to them.”

Mauger said staff had also analysed the city’s sunlight levels.

Residents had earlier pointed out the Government’s plan did not take into account Christchurch’s sun levels. They said Christchurch homes with tall buildings next door would lose far more sunshine than North Island ones because the sun sat lower in the sky during winter.

The new rules would need to be approved by the council before going out to public consultation as part of a district plan change.

However, it was not known if they would be acceptable to the Government.

In November, then Associate Minister for the Environment Phil Twyford appointed Christchurch-based mediator John Hardie to “understand the issues with housing intensification” in the city.

STUFF Efforts to increase housing density in Christchurch are drawing the ire of local residents. (First published February 9, 2021).

Higgins said Hardie had no role in formulating the new recommendations and did not have to approve them before they went to council.

Residents were now calling for the council to put an immediate stop to all unplanned residential intensification, following the flooding in Auckland.

The Combined Residents’ Associations Christchurch, which represents several residents’ groups, wanted the council to put a stop to intensification until an audit was done to prove the city’s infrastructure could cope.

Spokespeople Geoff Banks and Tony Simons said Christchurch already suffered from surface and river flooding and they had seen little to show how the city would manage in light of more extreme weather.

Higgins said no audit had been done, but individual developments could not be consented unless there was sufficient infrastructure available.

University of Canterbury civil engineering senior lecturer Dr Tom Logan said the residents’ claims that urban intensification increased flood risk was unfounded.

He said density would actually reduce flood risk, given it did not occur in known flood risk areas.

“New greenfield developments in Christchurch are most likely upstream which may exacerbate flood risk downstream.”

Logan said he was concerned about the voices the council was listening to. He said there were people happy with the original intensification proposal but they had not submitted or commented on it because they thought it had to be passed.

“The proposed density increase is an urgently needed step for Christchurch towards a more economically vibrant, safer and sustainable city.

“Providing the option for denser living for Christchurch residents is a no-brainer.”