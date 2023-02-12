Security guards to continue patrols in central Christchurch despite funding concerns

Central Christchurch retailers say they feel safer operating since the security guards started their patrols.

Privately-funded security guards will continue to patrol central Christchurch and help curb anti-social behaviour after a decision to continue funding.

The scheme was under threat of closure late last month amid a wait for promised public money.

That funding has still not arrived, so the Central City Business Association (CCBA) has decided to dip further into its reserves to keep the programme going.

Two security guards have been patrolling the central city’s streets since July following a rise in antisocial behaviour and violent crime. Shop owners in the area say they now feel safer trading.

The business association has been funding the programme since a three-month pilot ended in October, and it had hoped Christchurch City Council would help fund it to secure its future.

The council, which contributed $25,000 towards the pilot, has applied for money from the Government to help fund the scheme, but it is not likely to hear back until the end of February.

The association wanted the council to fund the scheme in the interim, but chairperson Annabel Turley​ said staff had indicated this would not happen.

Central City Business Association chairperson Annabel Turley and treasurer Shaun Stockman have asked the council for $220,000 to fund the scheme over three years.

The CCBA decided late last week to continue the scheme through to the end of the month, when it hoped the Government money would come through.

Turley said the scheme was too important to stop, but the decision to use cash reserves to keep funding it meant some events it organised during the year might not go ahead, including the Chill in the City festival.

“We do feel like the security is the most important thing we could do right now.”

In a survey of CCBA members, about 85% felt safer operating in the city since the guards started their patrols, especially at the beginning and end of the day when opening and closing stores.

More than 95% wanted the roving patrols to continue.

The association has estimated it would cost $335,000 to keep the scheme going for another three years, and has asked the council to contribute $220,000 towards that cost.

It would contribute the remaining $115,000 itself.

In December, the council asked the Government for $2 million to spend on crime prevention as part of the $30.6m made available to the council as part of the Government’s Three Waters reform.

A council spokesperson said at this stage staff expected that some of that funding would be spent on the city safety initiative.