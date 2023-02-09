Army bomb experts blow up suspicious package found outside power tools shop

Police were called to Ferry Rd in Woolston, Christchurch on Thursday morning after the discovery of a suspicious package outside The ToolShed power tools shop.

Army bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package discovered in a shop car park, forcing the closure of a major Christchurch commuter route during rush hour.

Military and police experts were brought in after the package was found in a car park outside The ToolShed power tools shop in Ferry Rd, Woolston on Thursday morning.

Officers shut the road in both directions from Ensors Rd to Hopkins St shortly before 9am.

Cordons were set up around the area and workers and customers in nearby businesses told to stay inside, and an NZDF robot was deployed shortly before 9.30am.

An army bomb disposal expert in protective equipment was also at the scene, and a few minutes later a loud bang could be heard.

Staff at The ToolShed declined to comment.

A police spokesperson said: “Someone saw something that looked a bit out of the ordinary, and we are there assessing if there is any risk posed from it.”

A number of people were gathered at a cordon put up at Ensors Rd, some apparently waiting to get into businesses behind the blockade.

Paul Middleton, an employee at Claudes Kitchen next door to the ToolShed, said nearby businesses had been told to “stay inside and wait it out”, leavingone customer getting locked inside with staff.

“They told us it’s some sort of bomb threat … we’re not allowed outside,” Middleton said.

Middleton said an hour on from the streets getting closed off, he could see “the wee police robot playing around in the car park”.

Closing off Ferry Rd during rush hour was “instant death to business” he said, describing the area as a “pretty busy spot”.