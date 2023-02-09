Suspicious package that saw army bomb squad called was can of energy drink with wires poking out

A suspicious package found outside a shop that forced a Christchurch commuter route to be shut for two hours and saw the army bomb squad called proved to be a 500ml can of V energy drink with wires poking.

Business owners are fuming after the incident in Thursday morning’s rush hour saw them shut out of premises and unable to work, one saying it would have cost tens of thousands of dollars in lost revenue and for the bomb disposal team’s work.

Military and police experts carried out a controlled explosion after the package was discovered in a car park outside The ToolShed power tools shop in Ferry Rd, Woolston.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A military robot was used to carry out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package on Ferry Rd, Woolston.

Officers shut the road in both directions from Ensors Rd to Hopkins St shortly before 9am.

Cordons were set up around the area and workers and customers in nearby businesses were told to stay inside, and an NZDF robot was deployed shortly before 9.30am.

An army bomb disposal expert in protective equipment was deployed, and a few minutes later a loud bang could be heard.

The incident saw a section of the road blocked off for a number of hours, leaving people gathered at a cordon put up near Ensors Rd waiting to get into businesses behind the blockade.

Paul Middleton, an employee at Claudes Kitchen next door to the ToolShed, said nearby businesses had been told to “stay inside and wait it out”, leaving one customer getting locked inside with staff.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A suspicious package was found in the car park of The ToolShed store in Woolston Thursday morning. It prompted the area to be shut down and cordoned off for two hours while police investigated.

“They told us it’s some sort of bomb threat … we’re not allowed outside,” Middleton said.

An hour on from the streets being closed off, Middleton said he could see “the wee police robot playing around in the car park”.

Closing off Ferry Rd during rush hour was “instant death to business” he said, describing the area as a “pretty busy spot”.

Shortly before 11am police completed their examination, reopened the road and confirmed the area was safe.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A bomb disposal expert in protective equipment walks back from the scene in Woolston.

A spokesperson earlier said someone had seen something that looked “a bit out of the ordinary”, and so officers were deployed to assess if it posed any risk.

But shop owners near the scene were later told the suspicious package had been a can of energy drink with duct tape and wires sticking out.

Nearby business owner Mike Carter said the disruption cost him work, and he had to cancel appointments on Thursday morning because people couldn’t get to his shop.

“It’s bloody hard enough to make a dollar as it is, without your business shut down,” he said.

“If it is a practical joke, they need to be found and kicked up the backside, because it's probably cost tens of thousands of dollars to have the bomb disposal people come and businesses shut down.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Police at the cordon of Ensors and Ferry Rd. The area was cordoned off for two hours while police investigated a suspicious package at the car park outside The ToolShed store.

A police spokesperson later said they “deemed the package not suspicious” following the conclusion of the examination.

Neighbours however, like Carter, didn’t buy it.

“If it wasn't suspicious, what the hell was the bomb squad doing here, and the street be all cordoned off,” Carter said.

Police had not confirmed Thursday afternoon if they were looking to question anyone in relation to the disruption.

Staff at The ToolShed declined to comment.