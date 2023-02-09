Watch the moment army bomb experts blow up suspicious package

Loud bangs were heard on Christchurch's Ferry Rd as army bomb disposal experts detonated a suspicious package.

Army bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion after the discovery of a suspicious package in a shop car park forced the closure of a major Christchurch commuter route during morning rush hour.

Military and police experts were brought in after the package was found in a car park outside The ToolShed power tools shop in Ferry Rd, Woolston on Thursday.

Officers shut the road in both directions from Ensors Rd to Hopkins St shortly before 9am.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A defence force robot was used to carry out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package on Ferry Rd, Woolston.

Cordons were set up around the area and workers and customers in nearby businesses told to stay inside, and an NZDF robot was deployed shortly before 9.30am.

An army bomb disposal expert in protective equipment was also at the scene, and a few minutes later a loud bang could be heard.

Staff at The ToolShed declined to comment.

A police spokesperson said: “Someone saw something that looked a bit out of the ordinary, and we are there assessing if there is any risk posed from it.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A suspicious package was found in the car park of The ToolShed store in Woolston Thursday morning. It prompted the area to be shut down and cordoned off for two hours while police investigated.

A number of people gathered at a cordon put up at Ensors Rd, some apparently waiting to get into businesses behind the blockade.

Paul Middleton, an employee at Claudes Kitchen next door to the ToolShed, said nearby businesses had been told to “stay inside and wait it out”, leaving one customer getting locked inside with staff.

“They told us it’s some sort of bomb threat … we’re not allowed outside,” Middleton said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A bomb disposal expert in protective equipment walks back from the scene in Woolston.

An hour on from the streets getting closed off, Middleton said he could see “the wee police robot playing around in the car park”.

Closing off Ferry Rd during rush hour was “instant death to business” he said, describing the area as a “pretty busy spot”.

Shortly before 11am police completed their examination and confirmed the area was safe.

“Police have deemed the package not suspicious and the road has been reopened,” a police spokesperson said.